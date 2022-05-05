City Hall of Sao Goncalo

Vaccination against coronavirus advances in the city
Elderly people over 70 years old can look for one of the 13 vaccination sites against the coronavirus intended for adults to take the fourth dose of the immunizer starting this Wednesday (4). The vaccine can be given to the elderly who are more than four months apart from the booster dose (third dose). Vaccination points are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. On Saturdays, the Clínica Gonçalense do Mutondo and the Clínica da Família Dr. Zerbini, at Arsenal, vaccinate from 8 am to 12 pm.
The Municipal Department of Health and Civil Defense will also vaccinate institutionalized elderly people over 60 years of age with the fourth dose and continues to vaccinate all Gonçalves over 5 years of age against the coronavirus. The second dose of Pfizer immunizer for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years is now available. The secretariat also expanded from 30 to 67 the places for childhood vaccination – from 5 to 11 years old, which also work from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.
For the fourth dose of the elderly, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with the three previous doses and identity. The secretary asks that the population arrive at the vaccination points an hour before the end of the vaccine application so that the work ends on schedule.
For the application of the first dose, people over 18 years old need to carry a vaccination card and SUS card or CPF. Minors under 18 must present a vaccination book, SUS card or CPF, ID and be accompanied by a responsible person over 18 years of age.
For the second dose, it is mandatory to present an identity document and proof of vaccination of the first dose. For the booster dose, it is necessary to bring ID and proof of the second dose. For the additional and booster dose of immunosuppressed patients, proof of the second dose applied/additional dose, identity and proof/report of the immunosuppressive disease, respectively. For the fourth dose of seniors over 80, it is necessary to present identity and proof of previous doses.
Parents who are unable to take their children under 12 years of age for vaccination must provide a written document (father or mother) for anyone over 18 years of age to take the child to the vaccination point. In this case, the parent who signs the declaration must also deliver an identity document with a photo for the parent to prove the authenticity of the consent. Parents should also pay attention to the vaccination interval. If the child has taken any other vaccine, you should wait 15 days for the coronavirus vaccination.
bedridden – For children between 5 and 11 years old, those responsible must send an email to: [email protected] to request vaccination at home with the following information: name, address, comorbidity or permanent disability, reason for being bedridden, age and contact telephone number.
Balance – São Gonçalo has already vaccinated 774,518 people with the first dose of the vaccine, 689,233 with the second dose, 348,822 with the booster dose, 22,272 with the single dose of Janssen and 6,219 with the second booster dose for the elderly.
Check audience and number of doses:
Seniors over 70 – Four servings
Institutionalized elderly over 60 years old – Four doses
Seniors over 60 – Three servings
Adults over 18 years old – Three servings
Immunosuppressed adults over 18 years old – Four doses
12 to 17 year olds – Two servings
Immunosuppressed 12 to 17 year olds – Three doses
Children 5 to 11 years old – Two servings
Adults over 18 who took Janssen – Two doses
Adults over 18 who have taken Janssen and are immunosuppressed – Three doses
Seniors over 80 who took Janssen – Three doses
Child vaccination sites
1 – Hélio Cruz Health Center, Alcântara
2 – Gonçalense do Mutondo Clinic
3 – USF Josyandra Moura Mesquita, s/nº, Colubandê
4 – PAM Coelho
5 – USF Bandeirantes
6 – USF Tancredo Neves, Trindade
7 – Jorge Teixeira de Lima Health Center, Jardim Catarina
8 – USF Agenor José da Silva, Jardim Catarina
9 – USF Jardim Catarina I, Jardim Catarina
10 – USF João Goulart, Jardim Catarina
11 – USF Elza Borges, Santa Luzia
12 – USF Floriano Barbosa, Jardim Catarina
13 – USF Ary Teixeira, Bom Retiro
14 – Marambaia Family Clinic
15 – USF Louis Pasteur, Guaxindiba
16 – USF Aníbal Porto, Monjolos
17 – Largo da Ideia Health Center
18 – Geremias de Mattos Fontes Health Center, Bom Retiro
19 – Roberto Silveira Health Center, Vista Alegre
20 – Luiz Paulo Guimarães Health Center, Laranjal
21 – Apollo III Health Post
22 – Juarez Antunes Health Center, Boa Vista do Laranjal
23 – Paulo Marques Rangel Health Center, Portão do Rosa
24 – Alexander Fleming Health Center, Boaçu
25 – Albert Sabin Health Post, Fazenda dos Mineiros
26 – Carlos Chagas Health Post, Fazenda dos Mineiros
27 – USF Leôncio Correia, Itaúna
28 – Mutuá Health Post II
29 – Jair Arantes da Cruz Health Post, Boa Vista
30 – David Capistrano Health Center, Recanto das Acacias
31 – Neuza Goulart Brizola Health Post, Palmeiras
32 – Constantino Farah Health Post, Mutuapira
33 – Portão do Rosa Health Center, Portão do Rosa
34 – Mahatma Gandhi Health Center, Jardim California
35 – Itaúna I Health Center
36 – Washington Luiz Health Center, Zé Garoto
37 – USF Zé Garoto
38 – Ana Nery Health Center, Gradim
39 – Barbosa Lima Sobrinho Health Center, Porto da Pedra
40 – Armando Leão Health Post, Morro do Castro
41 – Wally Figueira da Silva Health Post, Rocha
42 – Gonçalense do Barro Vermelho Municipal Clinic
43 – Jardel do Amaral Health Center, Venda da Cruz
44 – Bento da Cruz Health Post, Porto Novo
45 – Getúlio Vargas Health Center, Boa Vista
46 – Francisco Ribeiro Youth Health Center, Engenho Pequeno
47 – Health Center Dr. Haroldo Pereira Nunes, Camarão
48 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta Health Post, North Star
49 – Luiz Carlos Prestes Health Center, Santa Catarina
50 – PAM Neves
51 – Bocayuva Health Post, Sete Pontes
52 – Rio do Ouro Health Center
53 – Emílio Ribas Health Center, Sacramento
54 – Manoel de Abreu Health Center, Ipiíba
55 – Hiparco Ferreira Health Post, Engenho do Roçado
56 – Santa Isabel Health Post
57 – Marechal Cândido Rondon Health Post, Colubandê
58 – Luiza de Marilac Health Center, New Mexico
59 – Almerinda Health Post
60 – Family Clinic Dr. Zerbibi, Arsenal
61 – José Jorge Health Center, Santa Isabel
62 – Vila Candoza Health Post, Coelho
63 – Doutel de Andrade Health Center, Maria Paula
64 – Badger Silveira Health Post, Tribobó
65 – Flávio Henrique de Brito Health Post, Jockey
66 – Adolfo Lutz Health Post, Amendoeira
67 – Mutuaguaçu Health Post
Vaccination sites for youth and adults
Health Center Dr. Washington Luiz, Zé Garoto
Health Center Dr. Helio Cruz, Alcantara
Augusto Sena Health Center, Rio do Ouro
Paulo Marques Rangel Health Center, Portão do Rosa
Jorge Teixeira de Lima Health Center, Jardim Catarina
Santa Izabel Health Post, Santa Izabel
PAM Coelho
PAM Neves
Barro Vermelho Municipal Clinic
USF Bandeirantes
USF Vista Alegre
Gonçalense do Mutondo Clinic
Family Clinic Dr. Zerbini at Arsenal