Classified as ‘Nazi’ by Moscow, Azov battalion is considered heroic by Ukrainians; understand | World

Valentina Ocheretna waited in vain for weeks for a call from her son Sasha, who was wounded in combat in March while fighting Russian troops in the city of Mariupol with the Azov battalion, extremists for some, but with a solid reputation among Ukrainians.

For eight years, Sasha fought alongside this regiment, a battalion of volunteers originally from the extreme right, later integrated into the National Guard, whose members were accused of having ties to extremists.

“Sasha chose to defend his country. And no one can blame him for that,” Valentina told AFP in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

This battalion was denounced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his lengthy speeches against Kiev and in his pledge to “liberate” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Reputation of the Azov battalion

In Ukraine, however, the Azov regiment maintains a solid reputation and is praised by many for its relentless commitment over the years to combating Russian incursions into the country.

At the beginning of May, demonstrations took place in support of the Azov battalion and its members in Kiev, for the defense of Mariupol, at a time when Russian troops are reinforcing the siege against one of the last points of Ukrainian resistance, installed in a steel mill of this harbor.

Many protesters had family and friends in the Azov battalion and some were flying Ukrainian flags, with a logo similar to the “Wolfsangel” used by Nazi units in World War II.

But despite the criticism, mostly abroad, that the battalion receives, supporters say the troops are fighting the fascists and not supporting the fascists.

If members of the Azov battalion “had a radical ideology, they would have been expelled from the army. I don’t see any extreme right-wing radicalism in them,” said Taras Rokovyi, a 32-year-old businessman from Kiev. “They are simply Ukrainian heroes,” he adds.

What is the Azov battalion?

Founded in 2014 by far-right military personnel and later integrated into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Azov battalion is one of the most combative opponents of Russian troops, who launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

The Azov battalion gained importance as early as 2014, when it took up arms to push back pro-Russian separatist troops in the Donbass region after Moscow occupied and annexed the Crimean peninsula.

At the foundation, the group adopted a series of neo-Nazi symbols and maintained contact with far-right movements, however, it renounced the speech before being integrated under the command of the Ukrainian army.

“The Azov battalion is part of the National Guard of Ukraine, it is no longer a paramilitary unit. The connection with far-right politicians is part of history,” Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kiev-based political analyst, told AFP.

The members and other Ukrainian fighters refuse to hand over their weapons at the besieged port of Mariupol (southeast Ukraine), where the city’s last defenders are entrenched in the Azovstal steelworks, the target of a Russian attack since Tuesday.

For many Ukrainians they are heroes, but in Russia they are presented as “fascists” and “Nazis” who commit abuses.

Mariupol resident Svitlana Mitroshenko agrees and cites the crucial support – including food – that Azov fighters have provided civilians since the start of the invasion and after the long Russian siege.

“If it weren’t for Azov’s fighters, surely we could have had another Bucha here,” said Mitroshchenko, wiping away tears, alluding to the town near Kiev where Russian troops are accused of committing war crimes, with a massacre of civilians. .

“It’s the Russians who should qualify as Nazis,” the woman adds.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the defense of Mariupol’s Azov battalion has bolstered their popularity and many Ukrainians consider them the bravest of the brave, as they are outnumbered and under-supplied than Moscow’s troops.