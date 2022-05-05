Commission approves project that obliges public authorities to guarantee the safety of SUS professionals

05/04/2022 – 15:58

Dr. Zacharias Calil: there are many reports of aggression against SUS professionals

The Social Security and Family Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (4) Bill 3541/19, which provides for the inclusion, in the field of action of the Unified Health System (SUS), of protection and safety of health professionals working in hospitals and public units.

The rapporteur, deputy Dr. Zacharias Calil (União-GO), recommended approval of the text. “There are many reports of verbal and physical aggression against health professionals working in the SUS”, noted the parliamentarian.

According to the author of the proposal, Deputy Jesus Sérgio (PDT-AC), the idea is to reduce these cases by making federated entities accountable for the protection and safety of health professionals, equipment and SUS supplies.

The approved text amends the Organic Health Law. This norm deals with the general attributions of the SUS, including the execution of actions in the areas of health and sanitary and epidemiological surveillance.

Procedure

The proposal, which is being processed in conclusive characterwill still be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ).

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Marcelo Oliveira