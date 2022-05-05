Conflict Russia and Ukraine: How Fear Can Impact Our Mental and Physical Health

There are three factors that are considered the highest levels of stress: loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or moving to a new city. We are facing a situation where these three factors occurred simultaneously, so you can get an idea of ​​the level of stress that this moment is causing.



In a war, the main pillars of their lives are being destroyed simultaneously. The boundary between stability and panic is abruptly broken, leading to what we call disorders.

The first can be considered a panic disorder, the mind works at a maximum limit trying to survive. Our reserves, both physical and emotional, are being drained very quickly.



Health, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is the balance between the parts of the body. The disruption of this balance is what is called disease, that is, people get sick and can develop what we call disorders – panic syndrome, generalized anxiety, depression, etc.

A war situation affects the strongest instinct of the human being, which is the instinct of survival. This triggers the maximum alarm collectively. When this instinct is threatened, it is so strong that it hits what we call the collective unconscious, affecting all of us.

Remembering that, when we talk about the collective unconscious, we have records of a past where we had war – we probably had ancestors who were affected by these situations. We live on the same planet, with a common collective history.

We can also consider that the thought, as being a wave, it propagates beyond the physical distance. Even more so in times of social networks where everything is very close and we are all impacted immediately.

Fear is a normal and necessary feeling, having the function of protecting us in various situations. Each person has a way of dealing with fear. In an atypical situation such as, for example, a war situation, it seems more sensible not to talk about days, but about the magnitude of the situation.



Certainly, the very high levels of adrenaline totally alter our balance, making this balance between the parts very compromised. The longer the exposure time to situations like these, the greater the commitment, causing what we call disorders or imbalance between the parties, also called disease.

There are several disorders, the most common of which is generalized anxiety disorder – that is, any situation, even if it is small, can trigger a very large cycle of anxiety in the person, which can compromise sleep, food and several areas.



Fear acts by making people consider risks and threats, both physical and emotional, seeking well-being in general and quality of life as well. Can you imagine a person not being afraid to jump off a thirty-story building? The end would be tragic. Fear is a moderator. When it is exaggerated and inappropriate, it prevents a person from experiencing numerous situations.

We know today that depression, for example, can trigger heart problems, potentiating situations or predispositions, and functioning as real triggers. Psychosomatic diseases, where the individual discharges pains from his emotions into the body that he cannot elaborate.

An example of this is when a person experiences a major shock or a major loss in a relatively short period of time, they develop serious illnesses. The balance has been broken and, with that, the doors to disease are opened.

When possible, a great ally is a shift in focus, forcing attention to something light and healthy. It can be simple things like, for example, listening to a song you like, reading a book or going for a walk.

The goal is to take the energy out of an unpleasant situation and, naturally, relax. But this should be a habit, not a one-off. These are the simplest and most effective ways of dealing with low or even medium-low stress, without physical commitment, that is, the one where the body is not yet “talking”.

For example, in panic situations, people may have tachycardia, insomnia, tremors, etc. These are situations so real that she really believes that something serious will happen to her. When the person arrives at an emergency room, their signs are completely normal.

It is important to know how to differentiate one from the other, because when the symptoms are already on a physical level, it is essential that a medical help is done very quickly to avoid greater commitments.

A pillar of fundamental importance in times of great stress is spiritual alignment, attunement to something greater than ourselves. Faith and spirituality have been proven to bring immense benefits. We thus conclude the four pillars of the human being: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

*Mara Leme Martins PhD in psychology, behavioral medicine and VP BNI Brasil – Business Network International, the largest and most successful business networking organization in the world.

