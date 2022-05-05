Congress today enacts constitutional amendment to the floor for community health workers – News

The National Congress meets this Thursday (5), at 4 pm, in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, to enact Constitutional Amendment 120, which provides for a national salary floor of two minimum wages (R$ 2,424.00 in 2022). ) for community health and endemic agents to be financed by the Union.

The new amendment originated in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 22/11, whose first signatory is Deputy Valtenir Pereira (MDB-MT).

The 2022 budget provides for the use of BRL 800 million for the payment of the minimum wage for this year’s categories, which rose from BRL 1,550 (2021) to BRL 1,750. There are about 400,000 agents in Brazil.

The text, approved by the Chamber in March, also guarantees unhealthy work and special retirement due to the risks inherent to the functions performed. According to the proposal, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities should establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities in order to value the work of these professionals.

