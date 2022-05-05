Conselheiro’s UPA will house a new Hospital das Clínicas, valued at R$ 43 million

Conselheiro Paulino’s UPA will give space to a new Hospital das Clínicas, valued at R$ 43 million. The news was announced by the city hall, without providing further details, shortly after the visit of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to Nova Friburgo, last Monday, 2nd. Mayor Johnny Maycon, Deputy Mayor Serginho and the municipal secretary of Health, Nicole Cipriano, also announced that the restructuring of the sector will receive the contribution of more than R$ 100 million in the coming months.

As soon as he arrived in Nova Friburgo, the minister visited the José Copertino Nogueira health post, in the São Geraldo neighborhood, where he announced the ”Doctors for Brazil” program in the municipality. Five family doctors were directed to integrate the municipality’s primary care network. The unit also received the program’s first plaque across the country. Then, Queiroga participated in a meeting at Senai Espaço da Moda with mayors and health secretaries of the Serrana Region, who are part of the Intermunicipal Consortium (CIS-Serra) to discuss improvements for the municipalities.

Specialized Rehabilitation Center at Apae

The Minister of Health also visited the Association of Exceptional Parents and Friends (Apae), in the district of Conselheiro Paulino, which will host the Specialized Rehabilitation Center (CER-2), enabled by the Ministry of Health. The CER is an outpatient care point with a specific service for diagnosis, treatment, concession, adaptation and maintenance of assistive technology, constituting a reference for the health care network for people with disabilities.

The Center is formed by a multidisciplinary team that aims at the early stimulation and rehabilitation of people with physical and intellectual disabilities, especially children. In all, 400 places will be offered for the entire Serrana Region, being the first equipment for this purpose in the region.

UPA at Sase de Pottery

In addition, Queiroga announced the construction of a new UPA, in the Olaria neighborhood, where the former Evangelical Assistance Social Service (Sase) operated, will cost approximately R$ 8 million. The UPA of Conselheiro Paulino will give space for a new Hospital das Clínicas, which is valued at R$ 43 million.

The visit to the facilities of the future Cancer Hospital, in Ponte da Saudade, also brought good news for the city. Costing about R$51 million, the works should be resumed soon by the State Government. The Ministry of Health also sent R$ 5 million in equipment to the city’s SUS network. Finally, the accreditation of new ICU beds in Raul Sertã was also announced, which will lead to an increase in federal resources received by the Municipality of Nova Friburgo.

Also accompanying the minister in fulfilling the agenda in Nova Friburgo were the state secretaries of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, and that of Infrastructure and Works, Rogério Brandi; federal deputies Carlos Jordy and Júlio Lopes; the president of the regional representation of the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro in the Center-North Fluminense (Firjan), Márcia Carestiato, health secretaries, mayors and councilors of the region.

Cancer Hospital: process started to resume works

The State Secretary for Infrastructure and Works (Seinfra), Rogério Brandi, accompanied Minister Marcelo Queiroga and the mayor of Nova Friburgo, Johnny Maycon, on a visit to the space where the future Francisco Faria Oncology Hospital will operate, in the Ponte da Saudade neighborhood. Brandi announced that the bidding took place on Monday afternoon, the 2nd, in Rio de Janeiro, with the opening of the license envelopes of companies that were interested in the process.

According to Brandi, by next week there should already be a position on the qualification of the companies and the date for the opening of the envelopes with the price proposal will be defined. The expectation is that, by the end of the month, the definition of the company that will be in charge of adapting the old Adventist Healthy Life Center (Cavs) in the new Cancer Hospital of Nova Friburgo is already available.

“We are happy to have taken the first step in the process of resuming the works. We have the goal of installing state-of-the-art equipment here, to serve not only Friburgers, but all patients in the region”, announced Brandi.

Johnny Maycon said that the resumption of the process for the Cancer Hospital works will be one of the main birthday gifts for Nova Friburgo, which turns 204 on the 16th. ‘We have been waiting for this great gift for many years. Making this project a reality is a struggle for the entire population”, said the mayor.

The mayor of Cantagalo, Joaquim Augusto Carvalho de Paula, recalled that the new hospital will serve the entire region. He noted that patients and their relatives need to travel to the capital or to Petrópolis and Teresópolis to undergo chemo and radiotherapy, facing lengthy and tiring journeys.

watershed

The Nova Friburgo Cancer Hospital will be a highly complex cancer care unit and will have 58 beds, ten of which are intensive care units and 48 are in the ward. The works include not only the adaptation of the old building, but also the renovation of the electrical and hydraulic systems, construction of laboratories, medical offices and parking.

“The forecast for investment in the hospital is R$ 50 million in the works alone, in addition to approximately R$ 30 million in equipment. The Oncology Hospital will be a legacy not only for the region, but for the State of Rio de Janeiro. We know the difficulties that the interior has to deal with high complexity. And this hospital will be a watershed”, concluded the State Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe.