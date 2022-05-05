Deputies approve project that creates nursing salary floor – News

05/04/2022 – 20:39

Paulo Sergio/Chamber of Deputies Deputies celebrate the approval of the nursing floor

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (4), by 449 votes to 12, the creation of a salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians and midwives (PL 2564/20). The proposal must go for presidential sanction, but it still depends on agreement on funding sources.

“As assumed with Brazilian nursing, it will not be next week that this project will go to presidential sanction, but as soon as we guarantee the respective funding”, said the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC).

The deputy informed that the salary floor will only go to presidential sanction after the Senate vote on PEC 122/15, which prohibits the Union from creating expenses for other federative entities without providing for the transfer of resources for funding.

approved floor

The project approved by the deputies defines the starting minimum wage for nurses at R$ 4,750, to be paid nationally by public and private health services. In other cases, there will be proportionality: 70% of the floor for nurses for nursing technicians; and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The text also provides for the annual monetary restatement of the category floor based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and ensures the maintenance of salaries that may be higher than the suggested initial value, regardless of the working day for which the professional has been hired.

The vote on the proposal was closely monitored by representatives of the category, who also participated in the morning of a solemn session in the Plenary in honor of the Brazilian Nursing Week.

Carmen Zanotto estimated that the proposal has an impact of R$ 50 million a year in the Union, but did not calculate the expenses of public entities and the private sector. She stated that Congress will make resources available to guarantee the minimum wage.

“Several proposals are already being processed in the two Houses that increase revenues or relieve charges; in addition to the expansion of resources to be transferred by the National Health Fund to reinforce transfers to federated entities”, he explained.

Carmen Zanotto highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of valuing health professionals. “Nursing, along with other health professionals, was on the front line in the fight against the transmission of Covid-19, risking its own life, and it also participates effectively in the vaccination of Brazilians”, she said.

Mobilization

Deputy Bohn Gass (PT-RS) stressed that it is necessary to maintain the mobilization of nurses to ensure that there is no veto by the President of the Republic. “This mobilization needs to continue so that, voted on today, the floor for nursing does not have [Jair] Bolsonaro veto him, since Bolsonaro has vetoed important issues,” he said.

The government leader, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), highlighted that the government is committed to seeking sources of funding for the minimum wage and that one option may be the legalization of gambling in the country.

“R$ 16 billion are awaiting the source of funds, and we are working long and hard in the search for funds to ensure that the achievements are effective”, he declared.

vote against

The bill was voted in favor by the overwhelming majority of the House. Only the Novo declared a contrary vote. The party leader, deputy Tiago Mitraud (MG), criticized the proposal for having a high budgetary impact.

“This project will put an end to Brazilian healthcare because we are going to see the holy houses closing, health beds closing and the professionals who are here today fighting for the unemployed floor because the municipalities will not be able to pay this floor”, he said.

Reporting – Carol Siqueira

Editing – Pierre Triboli