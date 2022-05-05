DF Health will have contests with 2,200 vacancies for technicians and agents

The Department of Economy authorized the holding of a public tender with 2,200 vacancies for the position of nursing technician and health agent at the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF). The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Wednesday (4/5).

The number of authorized vacancies will be distributed among nursing technicians (200 immediate and 1 thousand reserve records), environmental health surveillance agent (17 immediate and 400 reserve records) and community health agents (102 immediate and 500 reserve records).

0

For the position of nursing technician, the starting salary is BRL 1,700 for a 20-hour workload, and BRL 2,800 for 40 hours. For people involved in environmental health surveillance, the monthly remuneration is R$ 2 thousand, and for community health agents, R$ 1.7 thousand.

With the authorization, Saúde will start the process of choosing the organizing bank for the event. All procedures, information and acts related to the contest become the responsibility of the body, even after the approval of the final result.

