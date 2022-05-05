DF Health will have contests with 2,200 vacancies for technicians and agents

The Department of Economy authorized the holding of a public tender with 2,200 vacancies for the position of nursing technician and health agent at the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF). The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Wednesday (4/5).

The number of authorized vacancies will be distributed among nursing technicians (200 immediate and 1 thousand reserve records), environmental health surveillance agent (17 immediate and 400 reserve records) and community health agents (102 immediate and 500 reserve records).

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (30) Passing a public contest is the dream of many Brazilians, but facing the marathon of tests and study requires a lot of dedicationPixabay ***laptop-g91ff261aa_640 Check out some tips that can help in the preparation processPixabay ***mental health 1. Take care of mental health and self-esteem: don’t have an adversary in yourself. Keeping positive thinking, believing in your potential and dreams helps you stay focused. It is necessary to learn to deal with fears, limits and adversities that may arise in the study routineGetty Images ***computer-g52f25bd80_640 2. Study in advance: waiting for the announcement of the competition to start studying is one of the biggest mistakes made by concurseiros. Searching past exam edits and answering the questions helps fix the contentPixabay ***open-book-gbbaaa94f8_640 3. Understand how the examination board works: take the time to get to know and solve previous exams. Many questions are repeated and the participant may be lucky enough to answer an already known statement.Pixabay ***laptop-gfe890fb9d_640 4. Stay informed: keeping up with the issues covered by the media – newspapers, television and social networks – and being aware of relevant facts that affect society means being one step ahead of the competition.Pixabay right-g2950c3f98_640 5. Pay attention to the Law: many competitions, mainly for the military area, require knowledge in several areas of Law. The subjects with the highest number of questions are Constitutional Law, Criminal Law and Administrative LawPixabay ***man-g1b0cff6ad_640 6. Practice writing: in general, writing tests have eliminatory weight. If candidates get the same number of multiple-choice questions correct, the essay test is a tiebreaker. Therefore, practicing writing, text interpretation, punctuation and knowing how to organize ideas and information in a cohesive and coherent way is a great differential.Pixabay ***book-ga609e79ec_640 7. Read a lot: A time dedicated to reading is essential for those seeking approval. Evidence needs to be interpreted to be answeredPixabay ***business-gd1788d6cd_640 8. Develop personal skills: developing skills such as determination, persistence, organization and productivity is part of the entire process prior to actual studiesPixabay ***people-gcacbbbc90_640 9. Adapt study to life: there are still a lot of candidates who believe that studying for exams should be the top priority of routine, otherwise they will not have a chance of passing. It is necessary to invest in time management and organization so that there is adequate adaptationPixabay ***laptop-g34fe45345_640 10. Know the prerequisites: the assumptions that need to be evaluated are remuneration, place of work (city of capacity, profile of the entity or body), routine of activities, functions performed, possibilities for growth and policy of appreciation and benefits Pixabay 0

For the position of nursing technician, the starting salary is BRL 1,700 for a 20-hour workload, and BRL 2,800 for 40 hours. For people involved in environmental health surveillance, the monthly remuneration is R$ 2 thousand, and for community health agents, R$ 1.7 thousand.

With the authorization, Saúde will start the process of choosing the organizing bank for the event. All procedures, information and acts related to the contest become the responsibility of the body, even after the approval of the final result.

