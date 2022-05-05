Digital Foundry Analyzes Inclusion of VRR on PS5

Facebook

One of the big improvements recently implemented on the PS5 is the inclusion of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The technology, which was already requested by many enthusiasts, allows the TV or monitor to match the frame rate emitted by the console, thus showing an image more fluidly.

The idea is that games are no longer restricted by some standards, where running away from them or not reaching them caused frame rate stutters and stuttering while playing. With that, the Digital Foundry channel made a complete analysis on the subject.

In summary, there are pros and cons to using technology on the PS5, including depending on which TV is being used. It’s not on a VRR level via PC or Xbox Series, being somewhat more limited, but still useful.

The technology only has an effect on native PS5 games, not working via backwards compatibility for PS4 games. Also, for games that don’t have updates that implement natively, VRR may work in a limited way. Games like Devil May Cry 5, Stranger of Paradise, returnal, Tales of Arise, Elden Ring (performance mode) and games from Insomniac Games make good use of technology. Nioh 2, deathloop and Gran Turismo 7 had some issues and should receive updates for specific VRR usage.

One point raised is that some screens disable image quality modes to accept VRR, such as removing Local Dimming and Black Frame Insertion. This may degrade the image quality of some games on specific screens.

The Digital Foundry channel pointed out some improvements that could happen in the future to improve VRR enforcement, such as 1440p output, gaming-specific profiles, better LFC (Low Framerate Compensation) control and unforced ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Check out the full video of Digital Foundry’s review of VRR on PS5 below.