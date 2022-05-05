Ex-Cop Convicted of Killing George Floyd Settles in US Court | World

Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, has made a plea deal and will face a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison for one of his convictions – that of the United States federal justice.

He has two convictions: the first for murder, in Minneapolis state justice, and the second in federal justice, for violating the civil rights of George Floyd. Both sentences can be served at the same time.

In the federal case, the former officer pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s rights in December 2021. Prosecutors were targeting a 25-year sentence.

The federal judge in the case accepted the terms of the settlement on Wednesday.

Popular jury sentenced former white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of black citizen George Floyd — Photo: Retrospective / Reproduction

Attempt to reverse murder decision

In the Minnesota state court, he is trying to reverse the decision that found him guilty of murder (for that sentence, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison).

He argues that the jurors who convicted him were intimidated by the wave of protests that began shortly after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020. Chauvin squeezed the victim’s neck with his knee for 9 and a half minutes. The man was accused of paying a bill with a counterfeit $20 bill.

The murder of Floyd, a black man, has sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin’s conviction was seen as a historic rebuke to the disproportionate use of police force against black Americans.

Three police officers also convicted

In late February, three other former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty of depriving George Floyd of his rights by failing to help him.

Former police officers are Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Prosecutors argued that they knew, from their training and “basic human decency”, that they had a duty to help Floyd as he begged for his life by coming under the knee of former colleague of the defendants Derek Chauvin.