Fake doctor who used lollipop sticks instead of contraceptives is arrested

Credit: Disclosure / Cicpc la Victoria

José Daniel Lopez was arrested accused of illegal practice of medicine (Credit: Disclosure / Cicpc la Victoria)

Venezuelan police arrested on the 27th a fake gynecologist accused of implanting lollipop sticks under the skin of patients claiming to be a contraceptive method.






According to the investigations, José Daniel Lopez used false diplomas and documents to get jobs in medical offices in the cities of La Victoria and Maracay. According to the police, at least 25 women would have been victims of the fake gynecologist, with some even becoming pregnant.

The case came to light after the victims reported the doctor. According to the Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the man will answer for the crimes of illegal practice of medicine, usurpation of medical functions, use of false documents and abortion suffered, among others.

All women who underwent surgery at La Pastillita or Clinica La Trinidad were instructed to undergo further medical examinations.

