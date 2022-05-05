Fiji authorities seized a Russian yacht valued at $300 million | Ukraine and Russia

Fiji authorities have seized a yacht valued at $300 million from Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov at the request of the United States, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
A Fiji court ruled on Tuesday that the United States can seize a Russian-owned superyacht, weeks after it arrived and was seized by police.
Second largest yacht in the world, Eclipse, in Gibraltar, in August 2012 photo — Photo: Moshi Anahory/CC BY-SA 2.0
Authorities in several countries have seized luxury ships and mansions from Russian billionaires in response to sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.
Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia’s actions in Syria and Ukraine. It was also sanctioned by the European Union.
The US Department of Justice’s “KleptoCapture” Task Force has focused on seizing yachts and other luxury goods to put Russian oligarchs’ finances under pressure in an attempt to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.
The luxury liner “Amadea” arrived in Fiji last month after an 18-day voyage across the Pacific from Mexico.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech at the Russian Parliament in which he made new threats to the West, on April 27, 2022 — Photo: Alexei Danichev/via Reuters
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has designated Kerimov as part of a group of Russian oligarchs who profit from the Russian government through corruption and their activities around the world, including the occupation of Crimea.