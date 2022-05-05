Fiocruz will produce the first oral antiviral against covid-19 in Brazil

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) announced (5) which signed a technological cooperation agreement with the American pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), with the aim of producing molnupiravir in Brazil, the first oral antiviral drug for the treatment of covid-19.

The agreement was signed in Tuesday (3) and the drug received (4), from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), authorization for emergency use in the country. The request to Anvisa was filed by MSD in November.

In principle, Fiocruz will be responsible for importing, administering, testing, storing, packaging, labeling, releasing and supplying the drug to the Unified Health System (SUS). The transfer of technology for 100% national production will be made possible over the next two years, after an assessment of the technical conditions and SUS demand for molnupiravir.

The agreement also provides for the conduction of clinical trials to verify the effectiveness in an eventual prophylactic use for covid-19, in addition to experimental studies of the drug’s activity against viruses such as dengue and chikungunya. MSD will monitor and assist with activities for partial technology transfer.

According to the pharmaceutical company, molnupiravir “significantly” reduces hospitalizations and up to 89% of mortality from covid-19. The director of Farmanguinhos, Jorge Mendonça, explained that the agreement has been discussed since the beginning of 2021 and the negotiations resulted in a project with great potential also for the treatment of other diseases.

“We’ve been talking to MSD for over a year and following all the evolution of tests and results, in the crowd, because we had a pandemic and an entire population to treat. I think we have arrived at a very robust document, not only in the sense of bringing yet another tool to combat covid-19, but also to internalize the product and use it for other important diseases for SUS”.

molnupiravir

Molnupiravir has already received conditional approval by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Regulatory Agency (EMA), as well as approval for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). currently in 17 countries.

According to Anvisa’s authorization, molnupiravir can be used to treat covid-19 patients over 18 years of age, non-pregnant, who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at risk of progressing to the severe form of the disease, requiring a medical prescription. .

The phase 3 global clinical study, started in April last year, had seven centers in Brazil, three in São Paulo, one in Brasília, one in Belo Horizonte, one in Curitiba and another in Bento Gonçalves (RS).