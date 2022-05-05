First operator in Paraná with APS certification

Unimed Paranavaí once again made history, now being the First Operator in Paraná, to obtain confirmation of the Certification Program in Primary Health Care (APS), contained in Normative Resolution (RN) No. Supplement (ANS), a regulatory entity linked to the Ministry of Health, responsible for the health insurance sector in Brazil.

Done – For Unimed Paranavaí, the certification is an achievement that positions it commercially and in terms of assistance, as a reference in Primary Health Care (PHC), since the accreditation body A4 Quality HeathCare, approved by the ANS, carried out the verification in loco of the processes and gave the recommendation for certification, in March.

national scope – The feat was Homeric, since at the national level, only four Health Plan Operators have this RN 440 quality certificate. Currently there are 1,165¹ health plan operators active with the ANS, that is, only 0, 34% have this certification. (Unimed Paranavaí/Ample Magazine)

¹Data extracted from the ANS Portal – Operators with active registration – ANS Tabnet (February of 2022)