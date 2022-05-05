Gay marriage and other rights could be at risk if US abortion decision is overturned; understand | World

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that would end recognition of the constitutional right to abortion could jeopardize other freedoms related to marriage, sexuality and family life, including birth control and same-sex marriage. , according to legal experts interviewed by Reuters.

The document, released in a leak that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to launch an investigation, would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade who legalized the procedure across the country.

5 points to understand the possible overthrow of the right to abortion in the USA

The draft’s legal reasoning, if adopted by the court when its decision is issued by the end of June, could threaten other rights that Americans take for granted in their personal lives, according to University of Texas law professor Elizabeth Sepper. , specialist in health and religion.

“The easiest target is contraception, probably starting with emergency contraception, and same-sex marriage is also an easy target as it was recently recognized by the Supreme Court,” Sepper said.

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority, including Alito, became increasingly assertive on a range of issues. The court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, but called it preliminary.

The Roe v Wade decision, one of the most important and contentious Supreme Court decisions of the 20th century, recognized that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy.

2 of 2 USA: Scotty Brown and Roger Kmight, both 32, marry during the Chicago gay parade in 2015 — Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh USA: Scotty Brown and Roger Kmight, both 32, wed during the Chicago gay parade in 2015 — Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“Roe was blatantly wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally fragile, and the decision had damaging consequences,” Alito wrote in the draft, adding that Roe and a 1992 decision that reaffirmed it only “deepened the divide” in society.

According to Alito, the abortion right recognized in Roe needs to be overturned because it is not valid under the due process right of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Abortion is among a number of fundamental rights that the court over many decades has recognized, at least in part, as so-called “substantive” procedural freedoms, including contraception in 1965, interracial marriage in 1967, and marriage between people of same sex in 2015.

Like abortion, other personal rights, including contraception and same-sex marriage, may be considered by conservative judges. as outside the framework involving rights “deeply rooted” in American historyaccording to experts.

“This was considered social progress — we were changing as a society and different things became important and became part of what was cherished,” said Carol Sanger, a reproductive rights expert at Columbia Law School.

In the draft, Alito sought to distinguish abortion from other rights because, unlike the others, it destroys what the Roe decision called “potential life.”

“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not pertain to abortion,” wrote Alito.