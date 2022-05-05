German Investigators Announce New Evidence in Madeleine McCann Case | World

The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old girl, 15 years ago in southern Portugal advances thanks to new evidence that points to the main suspect in the case that intrigued the world.

A spokesman for the German Public Ministry told Portuguese television that he has “new elements” that may indicate an outcome for the investigation.

“The investigation continues and we have uncovered new elements, new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Brunswick Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the German side of this case, said in an interview broadcast Tuesday to night on CMTV channel.

His identity or the nature of the suspicions that weigh on him were not specified, but according to the German court, he is Christian B., a repeat offender who lived for several years in the south of Portugal.

The man, who is serving time in prison for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American in Portugal, had already been identified by German investigators in 2020 as the main suspect in the murder of the British girl.