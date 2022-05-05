German investigators uncover new evidence in the Madeleine case – News

The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old girl, fifteen years ago in southern Portugal, is advancing thanks to new evidence pointing to the main suspect, a spokesman for the German Public Ministry told Portuguese television.

“The investigation continues and we have uncovered new elements, new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Brunswick Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the German side of this case, said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. 3) at night on CMTV channel.





The Portuguese prosecutor announced on April 22 the indictment, at his request, of a suspect in Germany, within the scope of the investigation “in cooperation with the English and German authorities”.

His identity or the nature of the suspicions that weigh on him were not specified, but according to the German court, he is Christian B., a repeat offender who lived for several years in the south of Portugal.





The man, who is serving time in prison for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American in Portugal, had already been identified by German investigators in 2020 as the main suspect in the murder of the British girl.

On May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann disappeared shortly before her 4th birthday in Praia da Luz, a resort in the tourist region of the Algarve, where she was on vacation with her family.



