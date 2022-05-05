“Ghostbusters” Tactic Rescues 1 Ton Piece After Rocket Lab Launch

Throwing a ball in the air and catching it before it hits the ground is a challenge for many people. Imagine, then, rescuing an entire rocket stage? That’s what the company Rocket Lab did last Monday (2).

The Electron reusable rocket departed at 19:49 (Brasilia time) from a launch pad in New Zealand. Its goal was to deploy 34 satellites into space, which it did masterfully.

The rescue of its first stage, which weighs about a ton, was no longer a complete success. As the piece returned to Earth with the aid of a parachute, the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter prepared to hook the fragment in the greatest style. ghostbusters.

Rocket Lab confirms the recovery helicopter caught the Electron booster over the Pacific Ocean, about 15 minutes after launching from New Zealand — a major step in the company’s rocket reuse efforts. https://t.co/a8688Hvd0L pic.twitter.com/lMiAJ9gGJf — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 2, 2022

At first, everything worked out. But the joy only lasted a few seconds before the helicopter released the rocket into the air, dropping it in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The helicopter’s load was greater than the tests and simulations predicted, and the part was eventually released for safety reasons. Even so, Rocket Lab officials considered the mission titled There And Back Again a success, with a small slip that can be easily fixed.

For now, the only reusable rocket available on the market is SpaceX’s Falcon 9. It uses some engines to decelerate in the upper atmosphere and land vertically on coastal platforms.

The return with the use of thrusters would not be advantageous for Electron, as its size is greatly reduced. Just wait and see if the helicopter rescue fad will catch on.