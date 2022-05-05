Health publishes technical note for flu prevention in children and adolescents

At this time of year, there is an increase in the circulation of viruses that cause acute respiratory infections, especially in children and adolescents. To contain the flu cases of this public, the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) published this Wednesday (4) the

Technical Note No. 8/2022



with the general care for the prevention of the transmission of the disease.

“This year we are in a different situation regarding respiratory infections. We have observed a higher than expected number of occurrences. In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had the H3N2 epidemic, with the increase in Influenza cases before the period that normally occurs. Therefore, our care is that respiratory syndromes do not worsen, and for that, some care is essential “, warned the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

SARS-CoV-2, Syncytial, Rhinovirus and Influenza are some of the respiratory viruses circulating in the state. According to the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep) more than 1,677 children aged 0 to 4 years have been hospitalized from January to April this year. The number is 3.6 times higher than that recorded in 2019, which accounted for 467 hospitalizations for children in this age group. In 2020 the number remained the same, and in 2021 it reached 1,218.

The Technical Note guides parents and guardians of children and adolescents for prevention for care in common living environments and hygiene, in addition to alerting the signs of the disease. Prepared by the Health Care and Surveillance team, the document also advises on which procedures to be carried out.

“We are working to guide parents and guardians, as well as health professionals from the entire health care network, so that they are able to take care of our children and adolescents during this winter period”, said the director of Attention and Health Surveillance at Sesa.

INFECTION – Infections of the upper airways (nose, throat, ears and sinuses) or lower (bronchi and lung – pneumonia and viral bronchiolitis) manifest with symptoms such as nasal discharge, nasal obstruction, cough, wheezing, sore throat, headache, taste and smell changes and may or may not have associated fever. Some may also experience vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Sesa also released the

Technical Note No. 7/2022



with guidelines to be adopted by health establishments during the assistance to cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).