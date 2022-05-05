Hear the sound of a black hole devouring a star

You know that “howl” of the winds that we can hear when we are in isolated places or at a higher altitude? A similar sound emitted by a black hole was released by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as part of research into the reverberation signatures of low-mass X-ray binaries.

This 13-second audio, according to the researchers, is a representation of a black hole devouring an orbiting star. To create the sound, X-ray echoes of light were used, which are emitted when the black hole pulls gas and dust from the “prey”.

According to the authors of the study, published on Monday (2) in Astrophysical Journaltheir findings could help understand how supermassive black holes can shape the formation of entire galaxies by ejecting cosmic particles.

Black holes act as a sort of immensely strong gravitational well of space-time. According to MIT, the extreme surroundings of these mysterious regions of the cosmos light up only when they “gobble up” a star, at which point they suck up star gas and dust and can emit intense bursts of X-ray light.

According to Erin Kara, an assistant professor in the MIT Department of Physics and co-author of the study, what you hear in this audio is a simulation that uses the X-ray echo caused by the capture of the star, converted into audible sound waves. That’s because, light-years away, it would be impossible to record the original sound.

Kara explains that the central white circle seen in the video indicates the location of the black hole’s event horizon. In turn, the light echoes are coded in a color scheme according to their frequency. The simulation uses lower-frequency light to match a lower-pitched sound.

Communication between bats inspires research on the sound of black holes

According to the researchers, communication between bats in a flock was an inspiration to guide the study. When a group member issues a call, the sound can bounce off obstacles, reaching the receiving bat in an echo format.

The time it takes for this echo to arrive depends on the distance between the two animals, which allows them to have a clearer sense of their surroundings.

Communication between bats was the inspiration for the research team to capture the sound of black holes. Image: CHANUN.V – Shutterstock

To adapt this mechanism to analyze the sounds emitted by black holes, MIT has developed a new one called the “Reverberation Machine”, which looks for echoes from black holes in satellite data.

With this, eight black hole binary systems were discovered in the Milky Way. Before, only two of them were known. “Understanding the explosions in these small nearby systems, we can understand how similar explosions in supermassive black holes affect the galaxies in which they reside,” explains Kara.

According to her, first, a corona of photons (a region of high-energy plasma – along with a jet of relativistic particles) is launched at almost the speed of light. Then the black hole emits a flash ultimate high-energy, what happens before changing from a so-called “hard” (high-energy) state to a “soft” (low-energy) state.

This flash indicates that the celestial body’s corona has expanded, causing a final explosion that ejects high-energy particles before disappearing entirely.

By comparing the time it takes a telescope to receive light from the corona with the time it takes X-ray echoes, scientists are able to estimate the distance between the corona and the accretion disk (a structure formed by orbiting materials from the central body). ).

From there, they can analyze how these intervals change, which can reveal how a black hole evolves as it consumes stellar material.

