HGCA performs unprecedented procedure by SUS for patients with early gastric cancer

Patients with Early Gastric Cancer, that is, an injury at an early stage, have a new treatment to combat the disease. The Center for Digestive Hemorrhage in the Interior of Bahia (CHDI) at Hospital Geral Clériston Andrade (HGCA) performed an unprecedented procedure by the Unified Health System (SUS), in the interior of Bahia. This is an Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD). The patient, an elderly woman, 88 years old, with increased surgical risk, had an intramucosal malignant lesion (disease restricted to the innermost layer).

According to Dr. Victor Galvão, endoscopist, coordinator of CHDI this was the second case of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) in Feira de Santana. The first was treated in a private hospital in Feira de Santana. According to the SUS, it is the first case in the interior of Bahia.

“The procedure was performed at Hospital Clériston Andrade, with all the necessary care. For this type of minimally invasive surgery, the patient needs to be intubated and anesthesia is general. With the endoscopic tube, the team is able to locate early gastric cancer and remove the lesion. Dr. Raquel Lins, an endoscopist, led the team and, in the opinion of physician Victor Galvão, she “shone” in this procedure. “The 88-year-old patient, obese, diabetic, with a greatly increased surgical risk and thanks to the efforts of the entire team, the lesion was completely removed. She has already been discharged, she is doing very well”, celebrated Dr. Victor Galvão, adding that the great difference is that the ablation of the entire mucosa and submucosa was performed with the aim of healing.

Less invasive and fast recovery

The technique of endoscopic submucosal dissection, also known as ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection), was introduced and became the technique of choice for the removal of some types of tumors of the esophagus, stomach and intestine, known as early neoplasms, whether benign. or evil on the surface. Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) Endoscopic surgery is a less invasive option with a lower incidence of adverse events. Minor injuries can be performed on an outpatient basis and the patient is discharged on the same day.

This minimally invasive surgical technique presents, as a differential in relation to conventional mucosectomy, the possibility of resecting larger lesions in a single fragment. In this technique, a small scalpel or knife is inserted into the colonoscopy device and small cuts loosen the lesion from the normal intestinal wall. This type of procedure requires more experience as it is more delicate and time-consuming than mucosectomy.

