How to freeze last seen on WhatsApp

Learning how to freeze the last seen on WhatsApp can be a solution for those who need more privacy on the messenger. While there are users who find this feature useful and interesting, there are also those who find it quite invasive — especially since some people may use this information to question the lack of a quick response in the messaging app.

In this sense, checking WhatsApp last can help you avoid such discomforts in important conversations, ensuring more privacy in the application. That way, you can respond to conversations when it’s most convenient. Such a configuration is very practical and can even be done through WhatsApp Web. Find out how it works below!

What is the last seen of WhatsApp

Last seen on WhatsApp is information displayed to contacts referring to the last time you accessed the messenger. This feature is available right below the username when you open an individual conversation, and usually gives the day and time as well.

If the person hasn’t logged in for a long time, it may only show the date. If you choose to disable it, you will no longer be able to view this information for any contact, even if they chose to make it visible.

It is also important to point out the difference between this feature and WhatsApp’s “Online”. When the information “Online” is displayed, it means that that contact has WhatsApp open in the foreground and is connected to the internet — however, this does not mean that they have their conversation open. So the person may be browsing other conversations or other tabs. But, you can find out if she has read your messages through the blue ticks on the read receipt.

Why can’t I see the last visa?

If you can’t see the last seen when opening a conversation with someone, it could mean one of the following situations:

The contact may have frozen the last seen view;

If you last took your visa from WhatsApp, you will also not be able to see this information from other contacts;

In addition, it could also be that the person has blocked you or deleted their WhatsApp account. In either case, you will no longer be able to see any information about it.

How to freeze last seen on WhatsApp on Android

Access the WhatsApp app (Android); Tap the three dots icon and select “Settings”; Select “Account” and tap “Privacy”; Click on “Last seen”; Check the option “Nobody” or “My contacts except” and choose who will not be able to see this information; Finally, click “OK” to last check WhatsApp.

See how to get last seen on WhatsApp on Android (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to Freeze Last Seen on WhatsApp on iPhone

Access the WhatsApp application (iOS); Tap “Settings”; Then select “Account” and tap “Privacy”; Click on “Last seen” and check “Nobody”; Once that’s done, go back to the conversations tab to get the last check on WhatsApp.

See how to get last seen on WhatsApp on iPhone (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to freeze last seen on WhatsApp Web

Open WhatsApp Web, click the “Three dots” icon and select “Settings”; Select “Privacy” and click “Last seen”; Check the option “Nobody”; Once this is done, you will have deactivated the last seen on WhatsApp Web. Check the “Nobody” option to deactivate your last visa (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

With these tips you can increase your WhatsApp privacy by freezing your last seen view in the app. Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends!

Source: WhatsApp