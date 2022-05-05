Inmate hospitalized for stroke escapes through hospital window

Luan Bruno Figueiredo Alves (photo: Disclosure/Seape)

A 31-year-old prisoner from the Papuda Penitentiary Complex escaped, in the early hours of this Thursday (5/5), from the Parano Regional Hospital (HRPA). Luan Bruno Figueiredo Alves was assigned to the Internment and Reeducation Center (CIR) and was admitted to the health unit on April 30, complaining of stroke symptoms.

Luan was admitted to the hospital under police escort and in a coma. At around 10:30 pm this Wednesday (4/5), the medical teams carried out medical and cleaning procedures in the sector. The inmate was handcuffed to a stretcher, a standard in the care common to detainees.

During the night, while a policeman was in front of the access door, the prisoner managed to remove the handcuffed hand, remove the nasal and penile probes and escape through the window that gives access to the external area of ​​the Hospital. Then he went to the parking lot. The escape was observed by a security guard, who saw the inmate running around dressed only in a diaper.

In a note, the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat (Seape-DF) reported that the circumstances of the escape are being investigated and that Seape is making efforts to recapture it. Anyone can anonymously provide information about the fugitive by calling (61) 99451-0650.