Kiev says Azovstal turned to ‘hell’ with ‘bomb rain’

Mariupol City Councilor Petro Andriushchenko said today that the situation at the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the port city, is “hell” with constant attacks by Russian troops.

“From now on, if there is a hell in the world, it is in Azovstal. The last 11 square kilometers of freedom in Mariupol have been turned into hell. The intense bombings at the steel mill have not stopped overnight and are continuing,” he said. Andriushchenko in a message to the broadcaster “CNN”.

According to the adviser, the attacks “do not rest” and many are carried out with drones, also in areas outside the industrial structure where there are houses.

The military commander of the Azov regiment, Denis Prokopenko, said that the “battles are heavy and bloody” and that there is a “rain of bombs” at the scene. The military leader uploaded a video to the website Ukrainska Pravda in which he points out that the attacks are carried out by land, sea and air by Russian troops.

“I thank the whole world for the enormous support for the healing of Mariupol. Our soldiers deserve it. But despite everything, they continue to follow the order to maintain the defense”, he pointed out.

The steelworks has soldiers from Kiev’s official forces and members of the far-right militia Battalion of Azov.

Kiev Defense Minister Yuriy Sak, on the other hand, gave an interview to BBC radio and said that the defense of Azovstal “has become the number one priority” as it is considered the “heart of the war”. The politician also warned of Russian land missions to try to take full control of the place.

Evacuations

Despite the intensification of Russian attacks, the United Nations has reported that a new convoy will attempt to evacuate civilians who are still trapped inside Azovstal.

“Now a convoy is heading towards the Azovstal in Mariupol, and is due to arrive tomorrow, to evacuate the civilians trapped in the steelworks. It is the result of logistical and diplomatic efforts,” said UN Under-Secretary General and Emergency Aid Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

Image: UOL Art

Russia, for its part, continues to deny an intensification of attacks there and says that humanitarian corridors “are working”, as reported by Tass. The Kremlin denies it is violating the ceasefire.

However, it is known that the departure of civilians from Azovstal only worked fully on the 2nd and 3rd of May and then it was paralyzed, only causing citizens who are in other parts of Mariupol to be evacuated.