MaisPB • Senate approves floor for community health workers

pec approved

Senate approves floor for community health workers

The Federal Senate approved in two rounds, this Wednesday (04) the PEC 9/2022, which provides for a floor of two minimum wages for community health workers and to combat endemic diseases, additional for unhealthy work and special retirement.

To enter into force, the measure will be enacted by the National Congress. The projection is that the text will increase the salaries of 400,000 community health and endemic agents across the country.

According to the text, the salaries of the agents will be paid by the Union and the amounts for payment will be foreseen in the Budget with its own and specific allocation.

The proposal guarantees these professionals additional health and special retirement due to the risks inherent to the functions performed, and determines that states, the Federal District and municipalities must establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities in order to value the work of these professionals.

Reported by senator Fernando Collor, who created the activity at the time he was president of the Republic, the text presented underwent a single change that does not require a return to the analysis of the Chamber of Deputies .

“It is through these agents that the poorest population receives guidance on appropriate behaviors for the preservation of health, as well as information on the risks of diseases and epidemics. It is unimaginable to think about the implementation of public health policies without the participation of these professionals”, highlighted Collor. The session was attended by about 200 health agents from different regions of the country.

More PB



