Man beats R$3.5 million Ford GT for not knowing how to use manual transmission in the US | World

The owner of a Ford GT, bought at auction in April for $701,000, crashed the vehicle into a tree because he was unfamiliar with the manual transmission, according to Florida police.
The owner of the vehicle is Robert Guarini, 50 years old. He gave an interview to the American magazine “Road&Track” where he explained that the accident happened when he was shifting from first to second gear.
“I don’t want people to think I was running at 140 km/h,” Guarini said. “I was at 55 km/h.”
Ford GT was left with its front destroyed after hitting a tree in Florida, in the United States – Photo: John Peddle / Facebook
Florida resident beats R$ 3.5 million Ford GT for not knowing how to use manual transmission – Photo: John Peddle / Facebook
According to the police report, it is not possible to know how fast the car was when the crash occurred. The vehicle was not registered and the driver had an expired driver’s license, and for these infractions he was charged.
The images of the collision are from Facebook user John Peddle, who took the photos and posted them on his profile on the social network on the 29th (Friday).
Gulf Oil Heritage Edition 2006 Ford GT was auctioned for R$3.5 million in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/Barrett-Jackson
The car is a 2006 Gulf Oil Heritage Edition Ford GT, a model that has had just 343 units produced according to auction website Barrett-Jackson. This vehicle had only 3,500 km on it when it was auctioned.