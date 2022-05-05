Man beats rare R$ 3.5 million Ford for not knowing how to use exchange

One of 343 units made of the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition now has substantial damage to its front after a preventable accident in Florida last Friday, April 29th. The model had a special paint job in the classic Gulf layout.

According to reports, the model would have rotated and then crashed into a tree. All this because its driver, Robert J. Guarini, 50, “was not familiar with manual transmission” and lost control of the car during a downshift to second gear. However, in an interview with the publication Road & Track, he said that he lost control of the car in a change from first to second gear.

“I don’t want people to think I was running at 150 km/h,” said Guarini, who was not injured despite having a suspended license – which he says was due to a mistake by the local government agency. “I was going 56 km/h.”

However, what makes everything worse is the fact that the car was acquired recently, at a Barrett-Jackson auction held from April 7th to 9th. Your closing price? Nothing less than US$ 704 thousand – around R$ 3.5 million at the current price.

The damage appears to be extensive, but does not seem irreparable. Just behind the driver is a superchaged 5.4-liter V8 engine, which produces 557 horsepower and 69.1 kgfm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. The model here still has Penske Racing suspension and CORSA Performance exhaust.

