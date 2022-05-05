Man proposes to wife in line at McDonald’s and ends up rejected

A man prepared a romantic surprise for his girlfriend with an unusual proposal in line at a McDonald’s restaurant. But the woman didn’t like the gesture made by her partner at all and rejected him at the time.

The episode took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was captured on video by other customers of the fast-food chain and shared on social media.

In the images, the man and his girlfriend were waiting in line at the restaurant to be served by the cashier. As soon as it is her turn, the woman turns her back to her boyfriend to choose a snack. He seizes the moment and kneels before her with an open ring box in his hands. When she turns to face him, she is taken aback by his proposal.

Meanwhile, other customers around him are elated at the unexpected initiative and applaud the man, as well as shouting words of encouragement. They are also rooting for the woman to say “yes.”

However, the bold gesture results in a backlash. The woman gives her boyfriend a disapproving look and turns to the cashier as if she is perplexed by the situation. According to the British tabloid Mirror, witnesses said the woman also hurled insults at her boyfriend and quickly headed out of the restaurant, indifferent to criticism from other customers and her boyfriend.

Embarrassed, the man gets up from the floor, takes his McDonald’s order from the counter and leaves the restaurant.

The footage had great repercussion in the country and registered about 3.7 million views on Twitter.

Many netizens reacted to the post showing solidarity with the man rejected by his girlfriend in public. But others were not so flexible, and felt that the place and time were not the most appropriate for a romantic tactic, especially for a proposal.

“If a man asked me to marry him at McDonald’s, I might pass out. That would not be the ideal way to ask me to marry him at all!” commented one user.

Another joked about the situation and said: “He thought to himself, ‘What would be the most romantic proposal?’ McDonald’s queue next to a shopping cart.”

On the other hand, some people claimed they were confused after noticing what appeared to be a wedding ring on the man’s finger, and raised the possibility that he was already married.

“And why is this man already wearing a wedding ring?” asked one user.

“Wait, is this man trying to have a second wife? … I see a ring,” commented another.