Man who fell in love with his sister and had four children with her wants to legalize incest

Patrick Stuebing and Susan Karolewski met when he was around 22 and she was 15 and fell in love with each other. Today, Patrick, 44, and Susan, 37, the couple have four children and a “peculiar” detail in their relationship: they are brothers.

According to the Daily Mail, the brothers met when Patrick, who had been adopted by another family as a child, decided to return home to his biological family and shared a room with his sister.

Six months later, their mother died and, in the same year, one of their brothers died as well. “Trust turned into a different kind of love when our mother died six months later,” Susan said of Patrick.

Patrick believes that becoming the head of the family helped bring them together.

“We didn’t even know we were doing something wrong when we started sleeping together. We didn’t think about using condoms. We didn’t know it was illegal to sleep together. Our mother would not have approved, but the only ones who should judge us now are ourselves,” she said.

At age 16, Susan gave birth to their first child, Erik. Now in his 20s, he can barely speak or walk properly because he has severe physical and mental disabilities. Their second daughter, Sarah, who is 19, was born in 2003, also with similar disabilities. From the relationships between the brothers, Nancy, 17, and Sophia, 16, were born, who seem to have no disabilities.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to do with the fact that we’re brothers. There are other disabled people in our family. We had six brothers and sisters who didn’t survive in some cases because they were disabled,” says Patrick.

In 2002, the couple was tried for incest and Patrick received a year’s sentence. Susan had to do prison and re-education for young people. Upon being released, they met again and had two youngest daughters. In 2005, Patrick was arrested again.

“We didn’t know each other in childhood. We fell in love as adults and our love is real. There’s nothing we can do about it. We were both attracted to each other and then nature took over. It was so simple. What else could we do?” Susan declared.

In 2012, they requested that the relationship between them cease to be against the law to the German Court of Human Rights. The request, however, was denied.

According to the Daily Mail, the two continue to live together in eastern Germany.

Source: Bahia News