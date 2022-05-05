Mariupol experiences ‘bloody fighting’ in Azovstal

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a report published today that “Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy” their units in the area of ​​the Azovstal complex in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. “With aircraft support, the enemy has resumed the offensive to take control of the plant.”

Based on satellite images, the Ukrainian government’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said that “Russia does not stop invading Azovstal”. “As the commander of the Azov Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Prokopenko, previously reported, the occupiers have invaded Azovstal territory and bloody fighting continues.”

The report of attacks comes amid Russia’s announcement of a ceasefire at the site from today to Saturday (7) for the evacuation of civilians who were refugees in the complex. Yesterday, according to the Ukrainian government, at least 344 people, part of them from the port city, were evacuated through the corridor between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia.

In a telephone conversation with the Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations) yesterday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, requested assistance to evacuate the wounded from Azovstal. “The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. They are all important to us. We ask for your help to save them.”

On this 71st day of the war, the Russian Defense Ministry reported new missile attacks on Ukrainian territory. “More than 600 nationalists [militares] and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.”

One of the points of attack was the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region. “Four concentration areas of military manpower and equipment, as well as two warehouses of military equipment on a military airfield” were hit in the area, according to Russian Defense. Ukrainian authorities, however, indicate that 25 civilians were injured.

“Six of the injured need medical care at the hospital,” said Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. “The missiles damaged 9 houses, a school and several civilian infrastructures. Unable to fight the Ukrainian army, the Russians continue to ‘fight’ our civilians”, added the governor, saying that what happened was a “war crime of the army Russian”.

“Do not stop”

According to Ukrainian Defense, “the enemy does not stop carrying out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor with Crimea.”

Ukraine also said it was watching movements in Moldova, identifying tensions in the pro-Russian area in the neighboring country. “[O exército] carries out regrouping of troops in certain areas, takes measures to replenish reserves. He is trying to improve the tactical position of his units.”

Despite the Russian offensive, the Ukrainian Defense reported hitting “nine air targets”, including missiles and drones. Ukraine is also said to have launched missiles and bombed Russian positions.

Belarus

UK Defense Ministry intelligence said it believed Russia, along with Belarus, would try to keep Ukraine’s attention also in the north of its territory at a time when eastern Ukraine is Russia’s main objective.

According to the British, forces from Belarus, a country allied to the Russians and neighboring the Ukrainians, were observed during military exercises. “Russia will likely seek to inflate the threat these exercises pose to Ukraine in order to pin Ukrainian forces in the north, preventing them from committing to the battle for Donbass. [área separatista].”

In the UK Defense assessment, “deviation from normal exercise activity that could pose a threat to allies and partners is not currently anticipated.”

weapons and thanks

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi reinforced today that “providing Ukraine with missile systems is very important”. The report was made after Russia carried out, on Tuesday (3), attacks on railways to target the transport of weapons. “The main objective of these actions is to destroy the logistical routes of military technical assistance to Ukraine.”

In the message he published today, Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine’s allies for supplying weapons. “We are successfully overcoming all difficulties associated with acquiring new weapons and equipment through cooperation and support at all levels,” he said.

“Today, our military is not just intensively learning how to use and maintain NATO weapons. [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]but also share their combat experience with partners.”

For the Russian government, the military and information aid that Western countries provide to Ukraine prevents Russia from quickly completing its offensive.

donations

Zelensky today announced the launch of a fundraising platform called United24, with the aim of “uniting people in their will to help Ukraine”.

The platform will receive donations that will be used in three areas:

Defense and Demining

Humanitarian and Medical Aid

Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Ukraine promises to provide reports of what has been raised every 24 hours and to report once a week the distribution of funds in each area.

