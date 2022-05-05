Marvel would be the reason for studio sales

Square Enix sold three of its western studios to the Embracer Group for $300 million, but there are those who believe that this amount is not in line with market conditions. David Gibson, senior analyst at MST Financial, sees the loss from Marvel’s IPs as one of the reasons behind the deal.

On his personal Twitter account, Gibson reacted to the acquisition by the Swedish publisher and was surprised by the move. Look:

Marvel – that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $300m. Because in a little under two years they lost $200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through. #SquareEnix #Embracer —David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022

tweet 1: Strange decision, plan to invest more in blockchains etc, they don’t need the money. Too difficult to take care of projects abroad? tweet 2: Marvel, that’s why Square Enix sold its North American studios for $300 million. In just under two years, they lost $200 million on two Marvel games. It still seems like a small price tag as there are likely to be four more AAA titles to come.

The motivations behind all this are still unclear, but in any case, the winner was the Embracer Group, which now has IPs like Tomb Raider, Thief and Legacy of Kain in its portfolio.

“Sony acquiring Square Enix was the big rumor,” says Jeff Grubb

Game industry insiders continue to give their views on the Embracer Group’s purchase of Square Enix studios. Journalist Jeff Grubb even pointed to a possible move, where Sony would buy the owner of Final Fantasy. Look!