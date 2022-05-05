More than 20 thousand new cases of Covid-19 are registered in Brazil; country hits highest number in 13 days

In all, the country has accumulated more than 30 million cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Image: Playback/Pixabay
This Tuesday (03), the Brazil recorded the highest number of new infections by Covid-19 in the last 13 days, reaching 21,432 positive tests. In total, the country has accumulated 30,482,429 cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Also according to data from the folder, 92 more deaths caused by the coronavirus were recorded, which brings the total number of deaths in Brazil to 663,694. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +8%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease, after 4 days on the rise.

So far, Brazil has vaccinated 83% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 and 76% with two doses or a single-dose immunizer. It is worth remembering that to receive the vaccine dose, just go to a health center in the city where you live.

In some states, the application of the new booster dose is already being done. In the city of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the second booster dose started to be applied today (04) to the elderly aged 65 years and over. Only those who took the 1st booster dose four months ago or more can receive the 2nd booster dose, according to the Health Department.

