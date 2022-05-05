Mother warns of signs of hepatitis after healthy daughter is diagnosed

As the pediatric hepatitis outbreak spreads, more reports emerge. American Stefanie Cunha said her 3-year-old daughter needed an urgent liver transplant after tests showed liver failure.

The case, however, is not part of the current wave, it took place in July last year, but the causes remain a mystery to this day. At the time, the girl tested negative for covid-19 and other viruses.

first signs

The child’s mother told NBC News that her daughter was healthy until she noticed she was tired and had no appetite. “Then I noticed that the whites of her eyes were turning yellow and I thought, something is wrong,” she said.

The mother then ran to the pediatrician, who did a blood test. The result showed hepatitis and the doctor warned that the girl’s liver function was starting to fail. She was hospitalized and needed a transplant weeks later.

The doctor who treated Stefanie’s daughter, Dr. Sheetal Wadera, medical director of liver transplantation at Phoenix Children’s of Arizona, reported to NBC News that he began to see a slight increase in unexplained cases starting earlier this year. But according to him, no cases have been officially reported by the state Department of Health Services.

These cases are now being analyzed to look for possible links to the current outbreak.

“In medicine, it is very useful when we discover patterns and are able to make unifying diagnoses,” said the doctor.

Possible cause

While the cause is still unknown, one virus has been touted as a potential culprit: adenovirus type 41, which causes a number of conditions, including the common cold, pneumonia, diarrhea, and conjunctivitis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this adenovirus has been detected in at least 74 cases. So it’s unlikely it’s just a coincidence.

Acute hepatitis in previously healthy children is rare, although every year there are a few cases that end up being labeled as hepatitis of unknown origin.

Symptoms to watch out for

While these cases of liver inflammation are rare in children, it’s important to be aware of the signs.

A classic symptom of hepatitis is jaundice, when the skin or the whites of the eyes turn yellow. This sign was seen in many of the affected children, according to the WHO.

Many also had gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

Doctors warn that it is important to seek urgent care whenever a child shows signs of severe pain when the abdomen is touched. Abdominal tenderness is usually felt in the upper right part, which is where the liver is located.

Other symptoms of hepatitis can include fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light-colored stools, and joint pain. These symptoms, however, are not being reported much.