New drug against covid-19 is approved by Anvisa; check other antivirals already authorized

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on New drug against covid-19 is approved by Anvisa; check other antivirals already authorized 3 Views

molnupiravir

Credit, Merck

photo caption,

Molnupiravir is indicated for mild and moderate cases of covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Wednesday (4/5) another antiviral for the treatment of covid-19: molnupiravir, from MSD pharmaceutical (Merck Sharp & Dohme). In the form of capsules, it is mainly intended for patients with mild and moderate conditions, and should be taken orally within the first five days after the onset of symptoms.

Molnupiravir has already been approved in more than 30 countries, including the United States, England and Japan, according to the manufacturer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also started to recommend the medication as a treatment for covid-19, under certain conditions (read more below).

The Brazilian agency approved the emergency use of the drug, that is, it is a provisional permission for an emergency scenario like the current one, of a pandemic. There are already phase 3 clinical trials with molnupiravir, but agencies continue to monitor new studies and possible adverse effects.

According to Anvisa, the new drug is indicated for people who are, for various reasons, at greater risk of developing severe cases of covid, as the drug has shown to be effective in reducing hospitalizations and death. It will be used at home and must be obtained with a doctor’s prescription.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Kiev says Azovstal turned to ‘hell’ with ‘bomb rain’

Mariupol City Councilor Petro Andriushchenko said today that the situation at the Azovstal steelworks, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved