New drug against covid-19 is approved by Anvisa; check other antivirals already authorized

4 May 2022

Credit, Merck photo caption, Molnupiravir is indicated for mild and moderate cases of covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Wednesday (4/5) another antiviral for the treatment of covid-19: molnupiravir, from MSD pharmaceutical (Merck Sharp & Dohme). In the form of capsules, it is mainly intended for patients with mild and moderate conditions, and should be taken orally within the first five days after the onset of symptoms.

Molnupiravir has already been approved in more than 30 countries, including the United States, England and Japan, according to the manufacturer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also started to recommend the medication as a treatment for covid-19, under certain conditions (read more below).

The Brazilian agency approved the emergency use of the drug, that is, it is a provisional permission for an emergency scenario like the current one, of a pandemic. There are already phase 3 clinical trials with molnupiravir, but agencies continue to monitor new studies and possible adverse effects.

According to Anvisa, the new drug is indicated for people who are, for various reasons, at greater risk of developing severe cases of covid, as the drug has shown to be effective in reducing hospitalizations and death. It will be used at home and must be obtained with a doctor’s prescription.

A previous study with the drug in people who had already been hospitalized with severe covid was stopped after disappointing results, so the advice is for early use.

In the videoconference in which the emergency use was approved, the director of Anvisa Meiruze Freitas recalled that molnupiravir does not replace vaccines, but the number one option for prevention.

“I reiterate that vaccination remains the best strategy to prevent severe covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths. Those who have not completed the full course of vaccination are more likely to have moderate or severe symptoms compared to those who received a booster, especially the most vulnerable”, said the director.

Approval by Anvisa does not mean that the drug will automatically reach Brazilians who eventually need it. To be incorporated into the list of treatments distributed in the public network, a drug like this needs to go through a new stage, the evaluation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies of the Unified Health System (Conitec).

The WHO announced in early March its “conditional recommendation” for molnupiravir, which means that the drug’s safety must be monitored as it is new and there are still some gaps around it.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Newly approved antiviral in Brazil will be used at home, upon medical prescription

In a statement, the organization said: “Because of these concerns and data gaps, molnupiravir should only be provided to patients with non-severe Covid-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization. These are typically people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. -19, older people, people with immunodeficiencies and those living with chronic diseases.”

MSD claims that the antiviral inhibits coronavirus replication and has been shown to be effective against variants such as gamma, delta and omicron. Part of the clinical trials were carried out in Brazil (in seven centers distributed across the states of São Paulo, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul), and the pharmaceutical company is negotiating the transfer of technology to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

“Ongoing negotiations between Fiocruz and MSD include the possibility of future studies to evaluate the antiviral in the fight against other viral infections, such as dengue and chikungunia,” MSD said in a press release.

In the treatment of covid-19, “a higher percentage of participants in the molnupiravir group reported sustained improvement and/or resolution for most signs and symptoms, while a higher percentage of participants in the placebo group reported progression of most signs and symptoms” , continues the company.

Other antivirals approved by Anvisa

Anvisa had already approved the use of two antivirals, a type of drug that attacks the ability of the coronavirus to replicate itself. One of them is rendesivir, from Gilead; and the other, paxlovid, by Wyeth/Pfizer.

Rendesivir is injected into a vein and for hospital use, intended in Brazil for patients with pneumonia who need supplemental oxygen, but who are not on artificial ventilation.

Paxlovid, like molnupiravir, is also given orally, is indicated for people at higher risk of having severe covid-19, and should be taken as soon as possible, within five days of the onset of symptoms.

The agency also embraced monoclonal antibody-type drugs, an infusion of antibodies that stick to the surface of the coronavirus and tag it so the immune system can destroy it. This is the case of sotrovimab and evusheld, already approved by Anvisa.