Oral drug against covid-19 is approved by Anvisa

posted on 05/04/2022 19:34



(credit: Pixabay)

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved, this Wednesday (4/5), an oral drug against covid-19, which acts directly against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, disrupting the reproduction process in the body. The innovation, named monulpiravir, is from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) and is already used in 30 countries.

The next step is to obtain the approval of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). Studies show that the use of the drug can reduce mortality by up to 89% in people in the risk group, and it should be administered within the first five days of symptoms. In addition, it does not interfere with the consumption of other continuous-use medications commonly associated with this portion of the population.

“In science one cannot speak of ‘everything’ or ‘nothing’, but [o monulpiravir] has a very clean profile of interactions with other medications”, he assured to the Mail the CEO of the company responsible for the drug, Hugo Nisenbom.

Monulpiravir has already been cleared for emergency use by the US Health Surveillance Agency, the FDA, and in 17 other countries. In Nisenbom’s opinion, Brazil is “full of opportunities” and a good destination for the product, which is now being tested for prophylactic use in cases of primary contact with infected people.

Research to develop the product has been ongoing since 2020, and today part of the production process has been transferred to the scope of Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz , which will continue the evaluations. The institution is expected to carry out pre-clinical and clinical studies of the drug in other applications, such as in the diagnosis of dengue and chikungunya.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori