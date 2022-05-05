Papuda prisoner hospitalized for stroke escapes through hospital window, in DF

posted on 05/05/2022 11:13



(credit: Disclosure/Seape)

A 31-year-old prisoner from the Papuda Penitentiary Complex escaped, in the early hours of this Thursday (5/5), from inside the Paranoá Regional Hospital (HRPA). THE Mail found that Luan Bruno Figueiredo Alves was assigned to the Internment and Reeducation Center (CIR) and was admitted to the health unit on April 30 complaining of stroke symptoms.

Luan was admitted to the hospital under police escort and in a coma. At around 10:30 pm this Wednesday (4/5), medical teams performed medical and cleaning procedures in the sector. The inmate was handcuffed to a stretcher, a procedure common to detainees.

During the dawn, while a policeman was in front of the access door, the prisoner managed to take his hand off the handcuff, remove the nasal and penile probes and escape through the window, which gives access to the external area of ​​the Hospital. Then he went to the parking lot. The escape was observed by a security guard, who saw the inmate running around dressed only in a diaper.

In a note, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seape-DF) reported that the circumstances of the facts are being investigated and Seape is making efforts to recapture it. Anyone can anonymously provide information about the fugitive by calling (61) 99451-0650.