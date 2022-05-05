Priority groups can take the influenza vaccine in Petrópolis; check the posts

04/May 08:30
By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune
Pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers, professionals from the armed forces, security and rescue can now take the dose of the influenza vaccine. The Department of Health started this Monday (02) the second stage of the campaign. Elderly people over 60 years old, health professionals and children aged six months to younger than 4 years, 11 months and 29 days who have not yet received the dose can look for health posts.
In addition, people with disabilities, truck drivers, road drivers, indigenous people and people deprived of their liberty, adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures will be able to take the vaccine. People with chronic non-communicable diseases and special clinical conditions can also be immunized.
On D-Day of Vaccination, which took place last Saturday (30), 4,451 doses of the vaccine against Influenza were applied, with 2,581 elderly people, 1,497 children and 373 health professionals. “We also applied 682 doses of the measles vaccine. There were 588 children and 94 health professionals immunized. The campaign continues at the points of care for both immunizing agents. It is essential that everyone participates, as vaccination is an essential health instrument for a healthy life and preventing the spread of diseases”, highlights the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo.
Health Center
PSF Alto da Serra
UBS Morin
UBS Alto Independência
UBS Quitandinha
PSF Holy Trinity
PSF Bairro Castrioto
PSF Community Saint John the Baptist
UBS Moselle
PSF Black Mill
PSF White Stones
School Outpatient
UBS Itamarati
Alcides Carneiro Hospital
PSF Carangola
PSF Vale do Carangola
PSF Fazenda Inglesa
UBS Macaws
PSF Águas Lindas
UBS Itaipava
PSF Community First of May
PSF Good Hope
UBS Pedro Do Rio
PSF Secretary
PSF Possession
PSF Brejal
PSF Caxambu Santa Isabel
PSF Meio da Serra
PSF Vila Felipe
PSF Dr. Thouzet
PSF CM Jesus of Prague
PSF Batailard
PSF Vale das Videiras