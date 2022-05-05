Priority groups can take the influenza vaccine in Petrópolis; check the posts

04/May 08:30 By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

Pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers, professionals from the armed forces, security and rescue can now take the dose of the influenza vaccine. The Department of Health started this Monday (02) the second stage of the campaign. Elderly people over 60 years old, health professionals and children aged six months to younger than 4 years, 11 months and 29 days who have not yet received the dose can look for health posts.

In addition, people with disabilities, truck drivers, road drivers, indigenous people and people deprived of their liberty, adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures will be able to take the vaccine. People with chronic non-communicable diseases and special clinical conditions can also be immunized.

On D-Day of Vaccination, which took place last Saturday (30), 4,451 doses of the vaccine against Influenza were applied, with 2,581 elderly people, 1,497 children and 373 health professionals. “We also applied 682 doses of the measles vaccine. There were 588 children and 94 health professionals immunized. The campaign continues at the points of care for both immunizing agents. It is essential that everyone participates, as vaccination is an essential health instrument for a healthy life and preventing the spread of diseases”, highlights the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo.

Vaccination points:

Health Center

PSF Alto da Serra

UBS Morin

UBS Alto Independência

UBS Quitandinha

PSF Holy Trinity

PSF Bairro Castrioto

PSF Community Saint John the Baptist

UBS Moselle

PSF Black Mill

PSF White Stones

School Outpatient

UBS Itamarati

Alcides Carneiro Hospital

PSF Carangola

PSF Vale do Carangola

PSF Fazenda Inglesa

UBS Macaws

PSF Águas Lindas

UBS Itaipava

PSF Community First of May

PSF Good Hope

UBS Pedro Do Rio

PSF Secretary

PSF Possession

PSF Brejal

PSF Caxambu Santa Isabel

PSF Meio da Serra

PSF Vila Felipe

PSF Dr. Thouzet

PSF CM Jesus of Prague

PSF Batailard

PSF Vale das Videiras