Public notice is authorized with 219 vacancies

The Instituto do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Hídricos do DF (IBRAM) had a public tender authorized in April this year to promote a new selection of servers with 219 vacancies for immediate hiring and formation of reserve records in mid-level and higher-level positions.

The publication was made by the Secretary of Economy of the Federal District, José Itamar Feitosa, in the Official Gazette of the Federal District on Tuesday, May 3rd. With the contest authorized, the forecast is that the public notice will be released during the second half of 2022.

Check the Ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District:



Official Gazette of the Federal District authorizes the IBRAM-DF tender

The next step will now be the formation of the Commission responsible for defining the organizing committee and also for preparing the new public notice. In principle, the contest should be held in 2022.

Positions and vacancies at IBRAM-DF

See how the next vacancies of the new contest will be distributed, according to the ordinance released:

35 immediate vacancies + 54 CR for Environmental Activities Analyst;

15 vacancies + 115 CR for Environmental activities Technician.

CR – Reserve Register

Requirements to compete will be:

Environmental activities technician: Have a high school level or technical course certificate with registration with the class council, if any.

Environmental Activities Analyst: Completed higher education and registration with the class council, if any.

Main Responsibilities of IBRAM-DF Positions

Environmental Activities Analyst – Biologist:

Plan, coordinate, control, evaluate and perform activities related to inspection, expertise, evaluation and analysis of documents from the various sectors of Biology or related to it; carry out technical studies and data collection, providing information in the form of opinions, reports and reports, indicating the theoretical foundation, among others.

Environmental Activities Analyst – Forest Engineer:

Provide technical support to the silvicultural production of seedlings and seeds with a view to the recovery of degraded areas and revegetation; analyze projects related to the sustainable management of forests for the production of wood and other non-wood products; carry out technical surveys for environmental surveillance and monitoring; among others.

Environmental Activities Technician – Administrative Agent:

Perform activities related to administrative support services; organize and update files and binders; write, type, check, issue and file various documents; collect data and information; answering phone calls and taking messages; collaborate in the analysis and instruction of processes, among others.

Environmental Activities Technician – Accounting Technician:

Operationalize cost accounting and perform regularization managerial accounting; budget for personnel costs, property obligations, consumables and other services and charges; among others.

Remuneration

The expected remuneration for the position of Technician of Environmental activities is initials of BRL 4,480.00 could come to BRL 5,821.92. The Environmental Activities Analyst career has initial salaries of BRL 6,760.00 and possibility of reaching BRL 9,074.82.

Last IBRAM DF contest

The last IBRAM DF contest took place in 2009 and had as its organizing committee Cespe, today Cebraspe. At the time, 100 vacancies were offered, 70 for Analyst positions and 30 for Technical positions.

During the last contest, 11,745 applicants were registered, evaluated through objective tests for all positions and discursive tests for higher education specialties.

The contest was valid for 2 years and the term was extended for another 2. Since September 16, 2013, IBRAM-DF no longer has a contest in force to call for successful candidates. See how the last IBRAM-DF contest was and also the tests applied in that selection.