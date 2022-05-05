Ravenholm: See an hour of gameplay from Arkane Studios’ canceled Half-Life

Documentary reveals never-before-seen footage about the spin-off based on the Valve universe

Before releasing the Dishonored series, Arkane Studios even worked with Valve on the development of a game in the Half-Life universe known as Ravenholm. Challenging players to face a series of zombies, the title was canceled when it was still in the prototype stage and since then it has only been mentioned briefly in a documentary released by the channel NoClip.

Two years after the documentary about the Arkane story was released on YouTube, NoClip brought a surprise to fans of the FPS series this Wednesday (4). With more than an hour long, the channel’s new video revealsdetails about Ravenholm gameplayincluding many of the scenarios and gameplay elements that were being prepared for the game.

While many of the elements presented are repurposed from Half-Life 2 (we are talking about a prototype after all), the recordings give an idea of ​​the unique personality that the project would have. In addition to the large amount of enemies, the title developed by Arkane Studios would bring more focus on puzzles, many of them involving the use of electricity.

Ravenholm is not Half-Life 2: Episode 3

The game’s gameplay snippets are punctuated by some comments from Danny O’Dwyer, responsible for the creation of NoClip, which contextualizes the game’s production process. He clarifies that while it was developed after the release of Half-Life 2: Episode 2, the canceled game cannot be considered its direct sequel.

At the time, Valve was working on several possibilities for the series, including secondary chapters with other protagonists. That would be the case of Ravenholm, which would not have Gordon Freeman as the main characterbut would again present some scenarios he went through during his adventure.

In addition to Arkane Studios, the Steam owner was also working with Warren Spector’s Junction Point studio, in another episode of the series that also ended up being left aside. This turns out to be a common behavior for Valve to this day, as revealed by recent datamines in which Files of a Portal and a Half-Life Alyx sequel have been discovered that have been canceled by the studio.

