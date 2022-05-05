Russia invades last resistance point in Mariupol, says Ukraine | World

Russian troops invaded the territory of the Azovstal steelworks complex on Wednesday, the last point of Ukrainian resistance in the city of Mariupol, Kiev said.

David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian parliamentary committee chief, told Free Europe radio that the country remains in contact with Ukrainian forces defending the steelworks.

“Bombing attempts on the complex are taking place for the second day in a row. Now Russian troops are already in the territory,” Arakhamia said.

2 of 2 Image of Azovstal steel mill on April 29, 2022 — Photo: Andrey Borodulin / AFP Image of Azovstal steel mill on April 29, 2022 — Photo: Andrey Borodulin / AFP

The Azov battalion, a far-right group fighting for Ukraine, said there were “bloody and difficult battles” for the second day in Azovstal.

“I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the enemy — the situation is extremely difficult,” Commander Denis Prokopenko said in a video message broadcast by Telegram.

Ceasefire on Thursday

Russia announced a unilateral daytime ceasefire from Thursday to facilitate the evacuation of civilians stranded at the steelworks.

The Defense Ministry declared that “from 8 am to 6 pm (Moscow time) on May 5, 6 and 7 a humanitarian corridor will be opened on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians”.

“During this period, the Russian Armed Forces and Donetsk People’s Republic formations decreed a unilateral ceasefire of hostilities,” the ministry said.