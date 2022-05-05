Russia says Israeli mercenaries fight alongside Ukrainian battalion – News

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “Israeli mercenaries” are fighting in Ukraine alongside the Azov battalion, which Moscow calls “Nazi”.

“I’m going to say something that Israeli politicians undoubtedly don’t want to hear, but that might be of interest to them. In Ukraine, Israeli mercenaries are on the side of Azov fighters,” Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Founded in 2014 by far-right military personnel and later integrated into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Azov battalion is one of the most combative opponents of Russian troops, who began a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24th.

The members and other Ukrainian fighters refuse to hand over their weapons at the besieged port of Mariupol, where the city’s last defenders are entrenched in the Azovstal steelworks, the target of a Russian attack since Tuesday.





For many Ukrainians, Azov’s fighters are heroes, but in Russia they are presented as “fascists” and “Nazis” who commit abuses.

By claiming that there are Israelis fighting within the battalion, Moscow fuels the controversy created by the Russian minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, who claimed on Sunday (1st) that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood”a theory denied by historians.

The statement sparked outrage in Israel, whose authorities called it “scandalous, unforgivable and a horrible historical mistake”.

On Tuesday (3), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs increased the controversy by accuse Israel of “supporting the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev”.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky is Jewish.



