Russia says last night’s offensive killed 600 Ukrainian servicemen

Russia said this Thursday that the offensive in Ukraine last night caused the death of about 600 Ukrainian soldiers. The information, given by the Russian Defense Minister, lacks independent official confirmation.

The Moscow government source, quoted by Reuters, also mentions that Russian missiles destroyed Ukrainian military air equipment at the Kanatovo base in Kirovohrad, in central Ukraine, and a large ammunition depot in Mykolaiv, in the south of the country.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine,” the defense ministry said. “More than 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed,” he adds.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that has killed more than 3,000 civilians, according to the UN, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The military offensive caused the flight of more than 13 million people, of which more than 5.5 million were out of the country, according to the latest UN data.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

