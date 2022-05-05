Salary floor for community health agents goes to the Plenary — Senado Notícias

Exactly 11 years after the presentation of the project to valorize thes community health and endemic agents, the Senate Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) unanimously approved this Wednesday (4th) the proposed amendment to the Constitution that provides for a national salary floor of two minimum wages (currently equivalent to R$ 2,424) for this professional category.

the proposition (PEC 9/2022), which passed through the Chamber of Deputies, was reported by Senator Fernando Collor (PTB-AL), who presented a favorable report on the matter. The text goes to the Plenary and can be voted on today. Senators signed a document requesting a special timetable for the PEC. They ask that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, include the proposal in the agenda of the plenary session this Wednesday.

The text of the PEC also provides additional for unhealthy work and special retirement, due to the risks inherent to the functions performed, and determines that states, the Federal District and municipalities must establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities, in order to value the work of these professionals.

The vote was accompanied by great mobilization. On Tuesday (3), hundreds of community health and endemic agents were in the Senate to ask for support for the PEC. This Wednesday (4), part of the agents watched the vote from the CCJ room, while others filled the Auditorio Petrônio Portela, in the Senate, where a screen broadcast the meeting live. They had already occupied the auditorium on Tuesday (3).

Budget

The PEC provides that the salaries of agents are paid by the Union and that the amounts for this payment are recorded in the Budget with its own and specific allocation. According to the proposal, the financial resources transferred by the Union to the states, the Federal District and the municipalities for payment of salary or any other advantage of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases will not be included in the calculation for the purposes of the personnel expense limit.

Fernando Collor’s report maintained the text that was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, proposing only a wording amendment. He states that the proposal represents an advance for the valorization of the work of these professionals, who, according to the senator, do not receive remuneration compatible with the importance of their activities.

“It is through these agents that the poorest population receives guidance on appropriate behaviors for the preservation of health, as well as information on the risks of diseases and epidemics. It is unimaginable to think about the implementation of public health policies without the participation of these professionals. They are, in fact, essential to the health of Brazil!”, emphasizes Collor.

The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), thanked the senators for their efforts in approving the proposal and recalled that it was Collor who idealized the figure of community health workers during the period in which he held the chair of President of the Republic ( 1990-1992).

– Is it over there [a proposta] is very important for Brazil. Collor was the great supporter of the figure of community health and endemic agents – said Davi.

Collor stated that the implementation of the Unified Health System (SUS) and the creation of the program of community health agents and to combat endemic diseases are two legacies of his government, emphasizing that these public policies allowed access to health for the most poor. According to Collor, at the time the program was created, about a thousand Brazilian municipalities did not even have a single medical professional. He also pointed out that these professionals continue to contribute to the country and played a prominent role during the covid-19 pandemic.

— Today there are about 400,000 community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases distributed throughout all states of the federation and the Federal District, developing a work of capital importance, especially for the most needy families — he said.

Valuation

Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) also highlighted the joint work of Collor and the Congress at the time to create the professional category. Weverton (PDT-MA), Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) and other senators reinforced the importance of the project for the valorization ofThes agents.

— They vaccinate, guide, measure blood pressure. All this preventing more serious diseases. Today, on this enlightened day, we are achieving this great victory, which is the minimum wage for community health agents and for agents fighting endemic diseases. It will be a landmark of this legislature – Marcelo Castro pointed out.

The author of the PEC is federal deputy Valtenir Pereira (MDB-MT). He argued, when filing the project on May 4, 2011, that spending on primary health care professionals provides savings to the public coffers, as they generate the effect of reducing expenses in the treatment of diseases. Valtenir also justified the unhealthy work premium and the special pension due to the fact that community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases carry out “hard work, from sun to scorching sun, from rain to rain, going up hills and down hills” to guide families to take care of their own health.