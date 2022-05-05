Samsung announces microSD card that promises to last 16 years | Storages

Samsung announced the launch of a new microSD card on Wednesday (4), which promises a durability of up to 16 years of continuous recording. The new Samsung Pro Endurance has up to 256 GB of storage, it was revealed this Wednesday (4), and is now available for purchase in the United States.

To give you an idea, Samsung’s most enduring model before this launch, as the site well recalled Engadget, could have a lifespan of up to five years, which is already longer than the four-year average for accessories of this type. The official price starts from US$ 10.99, or around R$ 55 at the current dollar exchange rate, for the 32 GB model.

2 of 2 Samsung Pro Endurance Card has a maximum capacity of 256 GB — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Samsung Pro Endurance card has a maximum capacity of 256 GB — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

All memory cards in this updated lineup have up to 100 MB/s read speed, and up to 40 MB/s or more write speed, higher than the 30 MB/s of past “Pro Endurance” which tends to be enough to work with video formats up to 1080p or 4K resolution.

According to Samsung’s official disclosure, the new memory card can be resistant to water, drops, extreme temperatures, magnets and even x-rays. It is worth mentioning that these models of memory cards will generally be used in surveillance cameras, motion and other types of devices that can be used outdoors – hence the concern with resistance.

The new Samsung Pro Endurance series has versions in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, the largest volume of the previous generation, and 256GB. The memory card with the most capacities costs US$ 54.99, or R$ 274.40 at the most recent dollar exchange rate.