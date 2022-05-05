Santa Saúde Plan ends its activities and members must seek a solution | Advertising special – Servplan Saúde

The Metropolitan Health Assistance Association announced, through a newsletter, the end of the activities of the Santa Saúde plan in Sorocaba. The end of the plan is due to financial problems, mainly resulting from lawsuits to settle debts.

According to the executive director of the plan, Jose Robelio Belote, the guideline is that beneficiaries look for another health plan through portability. Also according to him, letters are being sent to the beneficiaries of the plan communicating the end of activities and guiding them to seek other plans and not be left unattended.

Belote also states that, for the time being, there is no forecast for the end of Santa Saúde’s activities, since the closure depends on the migration of beneficiaries to other agreements.

What to do when a health plan closes down?

The first step is to look for a health plan that accepts plan portability. It is essential to look for a plan that is already renowned in the market, that has credibility, good service and structure and that can best meet your needs.

Not doing this, the beneficiary may fall into the old maxim that the cheap can be expensive, and may have future problems with care, directly affecting their health.

It is also essential to look for a health brokerage with a name in the market and that offers a pre- and post-sale that really works so that the beneficiary can ask questions and have a better direction in their health actions.

