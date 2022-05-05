Santos issues warning after drug poisoning more than doubled this year | More health

The Health Department of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, will issue an alert, on Thursday (5), after registering 264 cases of intoxication due to misuse of medicines in the city in the first two months of 2022. According to the Control and Guidance on Intoxication (Secoi), the registered cases represent more than double in the same period last year, when 129 cases were recorded.

Cases involving the misuse of medicines lead among Secoi’s services. There are about 62% of cases treated in the first two months of 2022 and 60% in 2021. On World Day for the Rational Use of Medicines, this Thursday (5), Santos will alert people of all age groups.

According to Secoi, among children, accidental ingestion of medication used by other family members is common, but errors in the administration of the medication by those responsible can also occur.

The guidance given by Health is for medicines to stay out of the reach of children. In addition, doses should be applied in bright environments to facilitate reading the drug label.

The Section states that, in adults, intoxications occur due to error in the dosage of the drug, adverse reactions and ingestion of the wrong drug due to confusion between packaging. The situation is also common in the elderly, who usually make use of some medications for continuous use.

Secoi advises that, in cases of intoxication, the patient should be referred to an emergency care unit, if possible with the packaging of the medication that caused the problem.

According to the City Hall, in 2021, Secoi treated 2,492 cases of intoxication, 1,565 of which were due to incorrect use of medicines, either accidentally or abusively.

The year-round rate was 63% of cases in attendance. Children and pre-adolescents (0 to 14 years old) correspond to 476 of the cases of drug intoxication. Adolescents (15 to 19 years old) account for 103 cases, adults (20 to 59 years old) recorded 640 cases and the elderly, 292.

Secoi provides support by giving instructions via telephone to Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira, both for health professionals and the population. The service also guides in cases of accidents with cosmetic items, industrial and household cleaning chemicals, snake, scorpion and spider bites. The service operates 24 hours a day and can be contacted by calling (13) 3222-2878 and 0800-722-6001.