Severe Covid-19 can lead to cognitive aging of up to 20 years – Revista Galileu

Color scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) infected with Sars-CoV-2 particles (pink), isolated from a patient sample (Photo: NIAID)

Anyone who has suffered from severe Covid-19 can have long-lasting problems that affect not only physical health but also cognition. A study published April 28 in the journal eClinical Medicine estimates that these patients may experience cognitive aging of up to 20 years.

The research was carried out by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London, England. The group used data from 46 participants with Covid-19 admitted to the ward or ICU at Addenbrooke Hospital between March and July 2020, 16 of whom required mechanical ventilation.

The subjects were evaluated on computerized cognitive tests six months after they had a severe form of the disease. The evaluation took place on the Cognitron platform, which measures factors such as memory, attention and reasoning, in addition to investigating conditions such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

When comparing severe Covid-19 survivors with healthy people, the team noticed that they were less accurate in their responses and had slower thinking times, even six months later. Cognitive damage appears to have been even worse among those requiring mechanical ventilation.

Compared to more than 66,000 healthy individuals, cognitive loss among survivors was similar to that experienced in people between the ages of 50 and 70 — which is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points. Those recovering from severe Covid-19 scored poorly mainly on verbal analog reasoning.

According to the researchers, scores and reaction times began to improve over time, but recovery from this cognitive impairment was, at best, gradual — and influenced by factors such as disease severity, neurological and psychological impacts. But overall, the team found that severity was better at predicting cognitive deficits than mental health conditions.

“We followed some patients up to ten months after their acute infection, so we were able to see very slow improvement,” says David Menon, senior author of the study, in a statement. “While this was not statistically significant, at least it is heading in the right direction, but it is very possible that some of these individuals will never fully recover.”

Scientists hypothesize that several factors may be linked to these cognitive deficits, including inadequate oxygen or blood supply to the brain and blockage of blood vessels. However, new evidence suggests that more important may be the damage generated by the body’s own inflammatory response and immune system.

Although the research only looked at hospitalized patients, experts believe that even the least severe cases of Covid-19 can also show signs of mild cognitive impairment.

“About 40,000 people underwent intensive care for Covid-19 in England alone and many more became very sick but were not hospitalized,” says Adam Hampshire, first author of the study. “That means there are a lot of people out there still experiencing cognition problems many months later. We urgently need to see what can be done to help these people.”