Slimming Menus: understand how the weight loss plan works – 05/05/2022

Every week, five different menus for those who want to lose weight and make healthy eating a habit. This is the proposal of Menus for Emagrecer – VivaBem. Next, we explain how to follow the plan.

the subscribers UOL receive exclusive and unpublished menus every Saturday, from Monday to Friday, with suggestions for breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. On the weekend, you repeat the meals you liked the most — breakfast on Wednesday, lunch on Friday, dinner on Monday, or even a meal from menus from past weeks.

As the idea is to lose weight in a healthy way, without restrictions, you are entitled to eat something off the menu once a week — the suggestion is to leave this escape for Saturday or Sunday, when there are more social events and it is more difficult to maintain the diet. . Just don’t overdo it. Eat just one hamburger, for example, and not the combo with soda and potato. Or have the normal meal from our menu and then have your favorite dessert.

The menus for the first 12 weeks were prepared by Victor Machado, a nutritionist specializing in behavioral nutrition and a columnist for Live well. The expert defends a “sincere relationship with food”, which allows you to lose weight by eating everything (the menus even have açaí and chocolate!), without having to keep counting calories, limiting portions or restricting food groups. For this, the secret is to prioritize the consumption of natural products: meats, eggs, nuts, fruits, vegetables and vegetables, which are nutritious and promote satiety.

In addition to the weekly menus, subscribers will receive every Saturday a special recipe and a shopping list with the ingredients they will use for the week, to plan meals and ensure that nothing is missing to follow the diet. Menus to Lose Weight bring healthy eating and weight loss tips and respond by email and in articles to readers’ questions about the diet.

The unpublished menus and tips are sent by email (whoever is a UOL subscriber only needs to register to receive VivaBem’s newsletter) and can also be accessed here at Live well (where you will find all the menus, tips and questions already published).

Readers who are not UOL subscribers can also receive free food and weight loss tips directly in the email, just sign up for VivaBem’s newsletter (but they will not have access to menus, questions and some exclusive tips for subscribers).

CHECK OUT THE DAILY SCHEDULE OF MENUS TO LOSE WEIGHT

– Saturday (exclusive to UOL subscribers)

Newsletter and article with the five menus to follow from Monday to Friday, shopping list and recipe

– Monday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

– Tuesday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

FAQ (subscriber only)

– Wednesday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips

– Thursday

Newsletter with healthy eating tips

Material with specific tips on the menus (exclusively for subscribers)

– Friday

Newsletter and article with healthy eating tips