Small 225-million-year-old reptile found in RS is identified by Brazilian researchers | Rio Grande do Sul

A study published in the scientific journal PeerJ, this Tuesday (3), by Brazilian researchers clears up a confusion while identifying a new 225-million-year-old reptile whose fossils were found at the Linha São Luiz fossil site, located in Faxinal. do Soturno, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul: the Maehary Bonapartei .

The research reviews a small reptile called Faxinalipterus minimus, from rocks from the Triassic period. It was described in 2010, being assigned to the Pterosauria group, which includes the first vertebrates to develop active flight.

But the description considered a fossil composed of bones from the postcranial skeleton and a part of the skull (a jaw with teeth) found in two field expeditions, which took place separately in 2002 and 2005.

Therefore, it was not possible to say with certainty that all the parts belonged to the same type of animal, even though it was admitted at the time that all the bones belonged to a single species.

“The present knowledge of the faunas of the late Triassic indicates that the disparity of animals at the time when the first pterosaurs date was so great that animals are found that at first glance might resemble pterosaurs, but really are not. This is what happened. with faxinalipterus and Maehary“, says Borja Holgado, a specialist in pterosaurs at the Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and currently a researcher at the Universidade Regional do Cariri, in Ceará.

Researchers identify a new 225-million-year-old Brazilian reptile

The new analysis made it possible to establish that there were indeed two distinct species there, whose jaw would belong to another animal – which was only possible based on a comparison with a new fossil recently found at the same site.

“The material on which the faxinalipterus is based is very fragile and very incomplete. In addition, parts of the bones were covered by rock, requiring more detailed preparation”, explains Cesar Schultz, from UFRGS, and one of the authors of the 2010 work and of the new research that has just been published.

Researchers identify a new 225-million-year-old Brazilian reptile

The new fossil is composed of an incomplete skull, whose maxilla exhibits the same features as the maxilla attributed to faxinalipterusin addition to parts of the jawparts of a shoulder blade it’s from vertebrae. So she could then be incorporated into the description of the new fossil, which received the name Maehary Bonapartei.

“There has always been great doubt whether the two specimens attributed to Faxinalipterus represented the same species, and whether this was a winged reptile”, comments Alexander Kellner, a specialist in pterosaurs who currently directs the UFRJ National Museum.

When examining the specimen shortly after publication in 2010, Kellner saw that several bones could be misidentified and the lack of diagnostic features of pterosaurs – among them, the absence of specific features on the humerus (arm bone), such as a projecting crest. deltopectoral, which is typical of pterosaurs.

“In the original work of 2010, we verified that the teeth present in the maxilla of faxinalipterus were widely spaced apart, which is a characteristic of early Triassic pterosaurs. However, maxillary tomography showed that the teeth were not separated, as many teeth had been lost in fossilization. With this, the pattern of the dentition and the next spacing between the alveoli [cavidades onde os dentes se inserem] were not consistent with pterosaurs”, highlights scientist Marina Soares.

Borja Holgado analyzed the material and agreed with the initial conclusions.

“It was clear to me that it was a primitive reptile that did not belong to pterosaurs, as it did not have any unmistakable features of that lineage”, explains Holgado.

Researchers identify a new 225-million-year-old Brazilian reptile

Degree of kinship and nomenclature

Using an anatomical database, the team of scientists established that the faxinalipterus would be closely related to lagerpetids, a branch considered to be a sister group to Pterosauria in more recent studies. Together, lagerpetids and pterosaurs form a broader group called Pterosauromorpha.

Thus, the new species Maehary Bonapartei was positioned as the most primitive member within Pterosauromorpha.

“That is, faxinalipterus and Maehary no are pterosaurs, but are related to them. Especially Maehary configures itself as a key element in the elucidation of how the anatomical characteristics evolved along the lineage of pterosauromorphs to the pterosaurs themselves, fully adapted to flight”, points out researcher Rodrigo Müller.

Researchers identify a new 225-million-year-old Brazilian reptile

THE gender name of the new species comes from Ma’eharyan expression of the original Guarani-Kaiowa people, which means “who looks at the sky”in allusion to its position in the evolutionary line of reptiles, being the most primitive of the Pterosauromorpha.

THE specific name is a tribute to Argentina’s leading fossil vertebrate researcher, José Fernando Bonaparte (1928-2020)who died recently, and who worked actively with Brazilian paleontologists in outcrops of Rio Grande do Sul, in the collection and description of many extinct vertebrates that lived during the Triassic period, including the faxinalipterus.

The publication is signed by 11 researchers from the Federal University of Santa Maria, the National Museum/UFRJ, the Regional University of Cariri, the Federal University of Pampa, the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and COPPE/UFRJ.

Now, the researchers continue in search of new findings that help to understand how the first forms of this group suggest.

“These species, with an estimated length of 30cm for faxinalipterus and 40cm for Maeharydemonstrate the importance of continuing to collect fossils in this region”.