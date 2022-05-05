Teenager goes to police station to report gang rape in India and is raped by police | World

A 13-year-old girl from a marginalized community in India took courage and went to her city’s police station to report that she had been a victim of gang rape. However, the police officer to whom she was reporting, instead of recording what had happened, also raped the teenager, local authorities said.

The policeman was arrested on Thursday (5). The case took place in the state of Uttar Pradesh, in the north of the country, where the Taj Mahal, the mausoleum that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located. And it shed light on the frequent cases of rape of women from a marginalized minority to which the teenager belongs.

According to Uttar Pradesh authorities, the girl’s aunt was also detained on suspicion of being involved in the crime. Another 29 police officers were suspended from their activities on charges of connivance.

The teenager belongs to the Dalit community, still marginalized and the target of rape by members of the upper castes, usually the target of police indifference.

Also this week, another teenager in Uttar Pradesh was pulled from the car where she was with her aunt and raped by four young men, according to the Times of India. The criminals, according to local media, filmed the rape, and the footage went viral on social media.

According to local media, the girl’s father said she was raped for several days by four men last month.. The criminals, according to the media, kidnapped the girl.

The Non-Governmental Organization Childline, which assists victims of crimes such as rape, denounced that the teenager was also raped by the police when trying to report the case.

The case sparked outrage across the country. Demonstrations to draw attention to cases of teenage rape have been increasingly common in India.

In January, hundreds of university students protested in New Delhi after a 20-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and beaten in alleged revenge by a local gang.

On social media, several politicians and personalities spoke out.

“If police stations are not safe for women, then where will they go to report them?” questioned Indian opposition MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “Has the Uttar Pradesh government thought about increasing the presence of women in police stations, to make them safer for women?”

In 2012, a teenager died in India after being raped and tortured by several men on a bus in New Delhi.